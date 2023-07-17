Two alleged Fort Bliss, Texas soldiers are accused of opening fire on a crowd of people at an El Paso bar, killing two and injuring four others.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of July 13, when two men began shooting into a crowd of people in the parking lot of the Ditzy Duck bar in El Paso, according to the El Paso Times.

Police identified the vehicle that Aaron John, 22, and Andrew Williams, 20, were driving in when they fled the scene of the shooting and were stopped while attempting to enter Fort Bliss at the Constitution Gate.

“Surveillance footage of the incident was obtained and investigators were able to determine that an assault occurred and after the assault Williams and John both produced handguns and began firing into the crowd,” reads the El Paso Police Department report.

Fort Bliss did not respond to queries about the duty status of John or Williams at the time of publication. According to the El Paso Police Department, both individuals are being held on a $2.5 million dollar bond and a local judge had spoken with the base commander about the incident.

It’s not the only crime that has taken place at Fort Bliss in recent months.

In October 2022, Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding shot and killed Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurere at another El Paso club. Gooding is also awaiting a trial date

