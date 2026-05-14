Sailor wins $60k after false eviction left him ‘functionally homeless’

A sailor assigned to the USS Nimitz was wrongfully named in an eviction, forcing him to live with friends while his wife moved out of state.

By Patty Nieberg

Published

Add Task & Purpose (opens in a new tab)
Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound after getting underway for a regularly scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment, March 21, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)
A property management company will pay a sailor $60,000 for obtaining an “unlawful” eviction notice against him, according to federal prosecutors. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter.

A Navy sailor will be paid $60,000 by a Florida property management company that obtained an “unlawful” eviction notice against him, according to federal prosecutors. 

The legal effects of the eviction, according to court documents, turned the sailor “functionally homeless” while his wife was forced to live with her parents in a different state, according to court documents.

Rental Marketing Solutions, LLC, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based property management company, will have to pay $60,000 for the “unlawful eviction judgment” against the active duty sailor in a federal settlement, Department of Justice officials announced Wednesday.

The sailor, who is referred to as “A.H.” in federal court documents, was “mistakenly” included in the legal filings of a February 2024 eviction action at a property where his mother resided but where the sailor had not lived for nearly four years. At the time, the sailor, who was a Petty Officer 3rd Class, was assigned to the USS Nimitz based at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.

The sailor learned about the eviction when he moved out of his on-base housing in Washington in August 2024 and began looking for a rental home for him and his wife. The couple was turned away by at least a dozen landlords because the eviction judgment appeared on the sailor’s credit and background checks, according to court documents. 

Instead of moving into a new apartment, the sailor took leave to help his wife move in with her parents in San Diego, California. The couple lived separately for four months, paying for the sailor’s wife to travel back and forth from California.

While his wife lived in San Diego, the sailor was “functionally homeless,” prosecutors said. Some nights, the sailor slept on the berthed ship, “which had no heat,” and other times couch-surfed with friends, or camped, according to court documents. 

“Spending many months, approximately eight of which while serving on active duty in the Navy, trying to correct the invalid eviction judgment against him, being unable to obtain housing for months, and still being in a vulnerable position under a verbal month-to-month lease to this day have had tremendous negative impacts on A.H. and his mental health,” federal officials said in court documents.

The case was brought against the management company for violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, or SCRA, a federal law that offers financial and legal protections to active-duty troops. The law allows service members to postpone or suspend civil liabilities like debt collection, mortgage payments, eviction notices, and lease terminations.

Previous cases include a 2024 settlement with a Virginia landlord company that charged sailors thousands of dollars in illegal lease termination fees and extra rental payments, and a 2025 settlement where an Auto Center towed a sailor’s car while he was on deployment, and sold it at an auction.

DOJ officials said in court documents that the Florida landlord company violated the SCRA since it did not have a process to verify whether he was a sailor or “protected service member.” Because they didn’t verify his active duty status, the sailor was not afforded SCRA legal protections as part of the eviction court process.

For violating federal law, the property company is required to pay $60,000 to the sailor and ten years’ worth of credit monitoring for him. The company must also pay a $6,000 civil penalty and maintain policies that follow SCRA requirements.

 

Task & Purpose Video

Each week on Tuesdays and Fridays our team will bring you analysis of military tech, tactics, and doctrine.

Watch Here
 
Patty Nieberg Avatar

Patty Nieberg

Senior Reporter

Patty is a senior reporter for Task & Purpose. She’s reported on the military for five years, embedding with the National Guard during a hurricane and covering Guantanamo Bay legal proceedings for an alleged al Qaeda commander.