Nearly 200 Marines deploy to Florida to support ICE operations

The Marine Corps is sending almost 200 Marines to Florida to aid Customs and Immigration Enforcement in the state. The deployment is the latest use of active-duty troops in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s actions inside the United States. U.S. Northern Command called it the “first wave,” with similar deployments to help ICE planned in other southern states.

The Marines, all from Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, will “augment” ICE by providing “critical administrative and logistical capabilities at locations as directed by ICE,” NORTHCOM said in its announcement on Thursday, July 3. The squadron is based out of Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina and is a ground-based aviation support unit. NORTHCOM did not specify where in Florida the Marines will be operating.

The Department of Homeland Security actually requested military support two months ago on May 9. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the request last month, allowing for up to 700 troops to be mobilized to assist DHS immigration actions. The secretary cited Title 10 of the U.S. Code, the same authority used to federalize thousands of California National Guard troops last month for missions around the Los Angeles area.

Federal troops are barred from any law enforcement action in the country, under the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. NORTHCOM stressed in its announcement that the Marines will not take part in law enforcement activity.

“Their roles will focus on administrative and logistical tasks, and they are specifically prohibited from direct contact with individuals in ICE custody or involvement in any aspect of the custody chain,” the statement said.

This deployment is not part of Task Force 51, the ongoing NORTHCOM operation initiated in response to protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles. Last month the Department of Defense deployed 700 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division to Los Angeles as part of the military mission there to protect federal property and agents. Those Marines have standing guard at a handful of federal buildings in the area. On June 13, shortly after arriving, they briefly detained an Army veteran on his way to a nearby Veterans Affairs building, before he was released. On July 1, those Marines were rotated out and 400 Marines from 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment replaced them.

The military noted that the deployment to Florida is the first of several planned deployments in the southeast. Additional missions to help ICE are planned for Louisiana and Texas.

