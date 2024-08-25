Marine veteran arrested after writing book detailing his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot

A United States Marine Corps veteran who wrote a memoir about participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested this past week for his involvement in the riot. Nathan Thornsberry, 42, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 and charged with assaulting police officers following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations into his actions.

Thornsberry previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was arrested in North Branch, Michigan and charged with felonies of assaulting and obstruction law enforcement, as well as four misdemeanors, including being physically violent in a restricted space, for his actions on Jan. 6. That day supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the U.S. Capitol and broke past law enforcement and barriers, storming into the building for several hours in an effort to disrupt Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

In an odd turn, Thornsberry’s own writings are part of the case against him. According to court documents, he wrote about his own experience at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The self-published book, ‘January 6: A Patriot’s Story’ (and an updated edition ‘January 6 Redux: A Patriot’s Story’) , featuring false and repeatedly debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and detailing his own participation in the events leading up to and during the storming of the Capitol. The book claims to be an “eyewitness account of the events of January 6th, 2021.”The book was written by a “Nathaniel Matthews,” but Facebook pages, Amazon records and other pieces of evidence identify Matthews as Thornsberry. Authorities were apparently tipped off to Thornsberry’s involvement after a witness shared a tip about the book.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

In his own book, Thornsberry wrote that the main reason he was D.C. was for the Stop the Steal rally. Additionally, videos taken on Jan. 6, including interviews, feature Thornsberry, including one where he identified himself by name, according to court documents. He’s seen in photos participating in several front-line pushes to break past barriers, all with his face uncovered and while wearing a jacket that says “Marines” on the back.

In his book, Thornsberry wrote that he was involuntarily pushed towards the police line rather than intentionally attacking law enforcement at the Capitol. However, audio and video from the scene show Thornsberry actively pushing against police, and repeatedly shouting “bring it.” He uses his back to try to shove a metal bicycle rack against cops.

Thornsberry is one of more than 1,450 people who have been charged in connection with crimes tied to the storming of the Capitol. He is also one of several veterans accused or convicted of participating in the effort to overturn the election.

The latest on Task & Purpose