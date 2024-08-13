Seeking ‘warfighter mindset,’ Air Force basic trainees now carrying rifles through boot camp

In a move meant to boost fighting spirit in new Air Force and Space Force recruits, basic trainees are now issued M-4 rifles early in boot camp which they carry and maintain throughout the course at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Carrying a weapon through boot camp is a long-standing practice in the Army and Marine Corps, but has been an on-again, off-again policy at the Air Force’s Basic Military Training course, or BMT, which inducts its enlisted members into military life.

The new Trainer Weapon Program, which issues trainees inert M-4s, was reinstituted on July 29 by 737th Training Group Commander, Col. Billy Wilson Jr. Potential airmen and guardians will now be issued the rifles after a weapon familiarization course and carry it forjames seven-and-a-half weeks of basic training.

“Incorporating practice weapons into realistic scenarios in a controlled environment builds confidence, corrects errors, and manages stress by providing regular practice that reduces hesitation and increases combat effectiveness,” Wilson said in an Air Force release.

Air Force recruits carried weapons in boot camp beginning in 2005 but the practice was ended in 2012. Wilson said that getting new recruits used to handling weapons instills a warrior mindset, even among those who might never carry a weapon in their eventual jobs.

“It’s crucial for National Security to inculcate a warfighter mindset immediately upon arrival,” Wilson said. “When they march down the Bomb Run during graduation from Basic Military Training, Aimen and Guardians will feel better prepared for the operational environment they are about to enter.”

U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees carry weapons at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on August 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone) Ava Leone

Trainees receive the M-4, which is identifiable by a red flash suppressor, after they complete their initial weapon familiarization course in the first week of training. Once trainees receive the dummy rifle, they are expected to carry it throughout the rest of basic military training. The only exceptions are medical or processing appointments or when wearing their blue service uniforms. Trainees store the weapons in assigned dorm wall lockers.

Wilson said the program has received positive feedback from trainees and instructors and fosters a “combat-ready mindset.”

The Air Force said the trainer program is part of the service’s changes to “education and practical experiences with realistic, scenario-based training.” An Air Force spokesperson said the program was reinstated for trainees to practice being responsible for their weapons,x which includes maintaining and securing them.

“The renewed focus on weapons handling and accountability represents another opportunity for skill reinforcement, allowing trainees to gain valuable experience in a safe practice environment,” Wilson said.

