The ‘Swift Boating’ of Tim Walz has begun. What is the truth?

Questions about the final months of Tim Walz’s 24-year National Guard career have triggered a flurry of questions and confusion among military members and veterans, and Wednesday drew a sharp accusation from Walz’s vice presidential opponent, Republican J.D. Vance. In a bitter attack at a rally in Michigan, Vance claimed Walz “abandoned” his guard unit in 2005, just before a deployment to Iraq.

“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did?,” Vance said Wednesday in Shelby Township, Michigan. “He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him.”

Accusing a 24-year veteran and former command sergeant major of abandoning his troops by ducking combat is a grave insult in the veteran community, and strikes deep emotions in many. By Wednesday afternoon, a conservative influencer had called for veterans to post pictures of themselves while deployed under the meme “Me not being Tim Walz,” drawing hundreds of responses.

But attacks on veteran service records are not new in politics.

At least one soldier who knew Walz as well as any has defended him — despite not being a fan. Joseph Eustice, whose personal Facebook page today has anti-Walz posts, held the same job as Walz — command sergeant major of 1st battalion, 125th Artillery Regiment.

When the retirement controversy flared up in 2022, Eustice told local media that Walz fulfilled his duty.

“He was a great soldier,” Eustice told the Star Tribune. “When he chose to leave, he had every right to leave.”

Several other soldiers from Walz’s unit echoed that sentiment, including a former brigadier general.

Eustice speculated the controversy could be stoked by sour grapes by a soldier who was passed over for the promotion to command sergeant major that went to Walz.

Still, the assault on Walz’s retirement appears to have caught the Harris-Walz campaign completely unaware. A Minnesota government spokesperson for Walz told Task & Purpose of Walz’s retirement, “In May 2005, Walz retired to run for Congress following 24 years of service.” They did not address whether Walz knew a deployment was pending or if he actively sought to avoid it.

Tim Walz’s retirement timeline

The timeline of Walz’s service and the deployment of his unit, the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment, is relatively clear, through public records, news accounts and press releases at the time:

April 2004 : Walz returns to Minnesota with the 1/125th after a year long deployment as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Turkey and Europe. Walz was stationed at Vicenza, Italy, where the unit pulled guard duty on friendly military bases, which may have been back-fill duty for active duty units deployed to Afghanistan. He was promoted to command sergeant major of the battalion soon after returning.

: Walz returns to Minnesota with the 1/125th after a year long deployment as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Turkey and Europe. Walz was stationed at Vicenza, Italy, where the unit pulled guard duty on friendly military bases, which may have been back-fill duty for active duty units deployed to Afghanistan. He was promoted to command sergeant major of the battalion soon after returning. March 2005: Walz’s newly-formed campaign for a Congressional House seat releases a press release that indicates Walz is aware of a possible but unconfirmed deployment, though no official orders have been announced. “The National Guard Public Affairs Office announced a possible partial mobilization of roughly 2,000 troops from the Minnesota National Guard,” the press release said. “The announcement from the National Guard PAO specified that all or a portion of Walz’s battalion could be mobilized to serve in Iraq within the next two years… When asked about his possible deployment to Iraq Walz said, ‘As Command Sergeant Major I have a responsibility not only to ready my battalion for Iraq, but also to serve if called on. I am dedicated to serving my country to the best of my ability, whether that is in Washington DC or in Iraq.”

May 2005 : Walz officially retires from the Minnesota National Guard after 24 years of service, according to documents posted online that appear to be his NGB Form 22, a Report of Separation and Record of Service. Walz previously retired after 20 years of service but returned to service after Sept. 11, he wrote in a Winona Daily News opinion piece, re-enlisting for four years. However, his NGB Form 22 indicates his “terminal reserve/military service obligation” date was September 2007.

: Walz officially retires from the Minnesota National Guard after 24 years of service, according to documents posted online that appear to be his NGB Form 22, a Report of Separation and Record of Service. Walz previously retired after 20 years of service but returned to service after Sept. 11, he wrote in a Winona Daily News opinion piece, re-enlisting for four years. However, his NGB Form 22 indicates his “terminal reserve/military service obligation” date was September 2007. July 2005 : The 125th Field Artillery Regiment receives initial call-up orders and, that fall, deploys for training in Mississippi as part of the 34th Infantry Divisions’ 1st Brigade Combat Team.

: The 125th Field Artillery Regiment receives initial call-up orders and, that fall, deploys for training in Mississippi as part of the 34th Infantry Divisions’ 1st Brigade Combat Team. March 2006: The 125th deploys to Iraq, 10 months after Walz had separated from the unit. The unit will not return until September 2007.

Many details of Walz’s decision process remain unclear. The press release by Walz’s campaign indicates he knew a deployment was possible at least four months before the unit received official orders and two before he retired. But that timeline could have several missing pieces.

For one, such advanced ‘heads-up’ notice is commonly provided to senior leaders of deployable units, and can often change or fall through as Pentagon planners shuffle deployment plans a year or more ahead of time.

A second uncertainty lies in the May 2005 retirement date. Though that was when Walz’s retirement became official. it likely came many months after he ‘dropped his papers’ to inform his chain of command he intended to retire, beginning the process. Reporting by the Washington Post on Wednesday indicates that Walz spoke to several soldiers in the unit about his conflicted thoughts before deciding to retire.

Walz’s military experience is being touted by Democrats as a strong part of his appeal to voters and a testimony to her personal values and commitment to defense and veterans issues as a lawmaker. Patrick Murphy, a former Under Secretary of the Army and the first Iraq war veteran to be elected to the United States House of Representatives, told Task & Purpose that Walz will absolute get veterans to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.

“There are 900,000 veterans in Pennsylvania ready to run through a wall for Tim Walz,” Murphy said.

But Vance’s attack, echoing accusations Walz faced in his 2022 race for Governor, characterized that retirement as a kind of betrayal — and an echo of attacks that military veterans have faced in previous political races.

‘Swift boat’

Vance’s attacks on Wednesday echo a wide range of Republican officials and other conservatives who within hours of Walz introduction rushed to announce they are eager to “swiftboat” Walz.

“Swiftboat” is a political short-hand for the 2004 media campaign that attacked Democrat John Kerry’s combat experience as a Navy officer aboard riverine patrol boats in Vietnam, known to their crews as Swift Boats. That campaign, run by a group calling itself Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, was run by Chris LaCivita, who is now a co-manager of Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign.

LaCivita has posted at least three times about Walz’s retirement in the last day, more than any other topic about the new Vice Presidential candidate.

The attacks on Walz’s service go back to his run for Minnesota Governor. In November 2018, two retired Minnesota Guard command sergeant majors, including one that took over Walz’s position as command sergeant major, wrote a paid endorsement letter to the editor of the West Central Tribune, a Minnesota newspaper. They described Walz’s retirement ahead of his battalion’s Iraq deployment as quitting and leaving the battalion’s soldiers “hanging” and “without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war.”

Wednesday, the attacks appeared to be gathering steam among veterans online.

Command Sergeant Major ‘reduction’ to Master Sergeant

A second issue for Walz may be his retirement rank. He served as the 125th’s command sergeant major, an E-9, the Army’s highest enlisted rank. But, according to the Minnesota Guard, his retirement status and benefits was reduced to that of an E-8 because he did not complete training required of all E-9s.

“Soldiers who do not finish the course revert back to their prior rank,” a National Guard spokesperson told Task & Purpose. “This is what we refer to as an administrative reduction and not punitive in nature.”

The course Walz failed to complete was a 750-hour course in the Army’s Sergeants Major Academy, which would have included 86 hours in residence at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Completing the course is mandatory for E-9s, though completing the training after being promoted is not uncommon. But without the training, Walz was not eligible to retire as a full E-9 and his retired status and benefits were ‘reduced’ to E-8 after he left service.

The Minnesota Guard confirmed to Task & Purpose that Walz was properly promoted and served in the E-9 role, and “retired as” an E-9, despite the later reduction. His campaign website for earlier races has said: “When he retired, Tim was the highest-ranking enlisted National Guard soldier in southern Minnesota.”

Jeffrey Frisby, former master sergeant for the Arkansas National Guard and executive director of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States said similar situations still occur.

“I don’t know that we would put on that rank, but we would definitely serve in that position,” he said. “I do think that that still happens and I do think that people serve in capacities above their rank but above their official military pay grade to serve in a leadership position still today.”

A gap in a leadership position like CSM could’ve meant that “if they didn’t put someone in there to manage those tasks, to oversee those soldiers, oversee that training, then something was gonna get missed and something might not have been done to standard,” Frisby said. For CSMs in particular, he said, they manage transportation, food, lodging, and “soldier care” issues.

“They might have missed training events and training timelines so to have someone in that leadership role is very important, even if you’re just an acting position,” Frisby said. “Even though he wasn’t eligible for that command title, we would probably still put him in that role and let him serve in that capacity because somebody in that chain of command thought this was the right guy for the job.”

UPDATE, 8/7/2024: this story has been updated to include the 1/125th’s 2003 deployment to Italy in the timeline and the 2005 press release from his campaign. A misstatement of Walz’s highest rank, command sergeant major, was also corrected.

