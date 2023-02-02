A military jury has found Marine Gunnery Sgts Daniel Draher and Joshua Negron of the ‘MARSOC 3’ not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, and dereliction of duty, in connection with the death of a former Green Beret who was working as a contractor in Iraq, said Maj. Matthew Finnerty, a spokesman for Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

Draher and Negron were found guilty of violating General Order No. 1, which prohibits troops from drinking alcohol in certain countries, Draher’s attorney Phillip Stackhouse said.

The sentencing phase of the two Marine Raiders’ trial is expected to begin on Thursday, Stackhouse told Task & Purpose.

Draher, Negron, and Navy Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet were assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion when they got into a physical altercation with Rick Anthony Rodriguez outside of a bar in Erbil, Iraq on Jan. 1, 2019. Negron punched Rodriguez, who fell to the ground.

After the fight, the three men took Rodriguez back to his on-base quarters, where a co-worker monitored him until Rodriguez began having difficulties breathing several hours later. Gilmet began treating Rodriguez, Stackhouse previously told Task & Purpose, and he was taken to an on-base medical center and eventually medically evacuated to Germany, where he died on Jan. 4, 2019.

In February 2022, a military judge dismissed all charges against Gilmet after finding that a deputy director of the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division had illegally interfered in the case by threatening one of Gilmet’s military attorneys. But in August 2022, an appeals court reinstated those charges. Gilmet’s appeal is pending, and he was granted immunity to testify at Negron and Draher’s trial.

On Thursday, Gilmet’s attorney Colby Vokey called for the charges against his client to be dismissed once and for all in light of the jury’s decision in Negron and Draher’s trial.

“The acquittal of Gunnery Sergeants Draher and Negron of all the serious charges suggests what Chief Gilmet knew all along – these charges were baseless and not supported by the evidence,” Vokey told Task & Purpose. “The persecution of these three stellar servicemembers has been marked by a lack of evidence, unlawful command influence, and faulty legal analysis.”

“Given the result in the current case, the government should dismiss the case against Chief Gilmet now,” Vokey continued. “His case is still pending appellate review by the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. But it’s time to stop this madness and end it once and for all. Chief Gilmet’s case must be dismissed.”

United American Patriots, an advocacy group that provides legal representation and other assistance to service members whom it believes have been unjustly charged, has been among the MARSOC 3’s most vocal supporters over the years.

On Wednesday, the group’s CEO David “Bull” Gurfein made a video saying that Negron and Draher’s attorneys will contest the lone conviction of violating General Order No. 1.

“If they’re found guilty at a general court-martial of this violation – not even a crime – then, all of a sudden it’s going to come with a felony offense, a felony conviction,” Gurfein said. “But there is definitely room for celebration. We all knew that there was not evidence to support any of these allegations. So, this is a big win and it’s all because of all the support that people have been providing to UAP.org and being able to provide the financing to get really great civilian attorneys in here to battle these cases on behalf of these warriors.”

UPDATE: 2/2/2023; this story was updated with comments from Colby Vokey, an attorney for Navy Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet.

