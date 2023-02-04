The U.S. military has shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had sent tensions between the United States and China soaring in the last several days, witnesses said.

Video shared on social media appeared to show the balloon being blasted out of the sky:

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement on Saturday that U.S. military aircraft had shot the balloon down off the coast of South Carolina.

“On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path,” Austin said. “After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload. In accordance with the President’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities.”

Austin thanked the Canadian government for its support in helping to track and ultimately bring down the balloon.

“Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Austin said.

The balloon, which had traveled across the continental United States at an altitude of 60,000 feet since it was first spotted above Montana on Thursday, was sighted over the Carolinas on Saturday morning, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily close the airspace above the Carolina coast due to “national security initiatives.”

President Joe Biden indicated earlier on Saturday that he would approve shooting the balloon down when he told reporters, “We’re going to take care of it.”

Top U.S. defense officials had initially recommended against shooting the balloon down after Biden asked for military options to deal with it, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Thursday.

However, many Republican lawmakers argued that not shooting down the spy balloon was a sign of weakness by the Biden administration. By Saturday morning, the U.S. government’s position on the balloon had clearly shifted.

It is unclear which U.S. military assets were involved in the downing of the balloon, although open-source flight tracking information showed two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from Langely Air Force Base with the call signs “Frank01” and “Frank02” joined by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the vicinity of the balloon’s path off the Carolina coast.

“The military jets using the call sign “FRANK” is significant. Frank Luke Jr. was an American fighter ace in World War I better known as the ‘Arizona Balloon Buster,’” tweeted Marcus Weisgerber, global business editor for Defense One “He is credited with shooting down 14 German surveillance balloons.”

If an F-22 shot down the Chinese spy balloon, it would be the first air-to-air kill for a Raptor. The last time a U.S. military fighter shot down another country’s aircraft was in June 2017, when a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet downed a Syrian Sukhoi Su-22.

UPDATE: 2/4/2023; this story was updated on Feb.4 with a statement from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

