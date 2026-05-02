The Army is looking for ‘alternative protein’ for soldiers in the field

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The Army is hoping to eventually put meat alternatives in ration packs for soldiers. No, the Army isn’t going vegan, but it is looking at “alternative proteins” to help keep soldiers well fed in combat zones while reducing reliance on logistical networks.

That’s according to a Sources Sought Announcement from the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center. The notice, posted to SAM.gov on April 29, calls for researchers and food industry groups to partner with the Army to develop new technologies to make the meat alternatives. Military Times first reported on the announcement.

“The U.S. Army is exploring how the emerging alternative-protein sector can help meet several objectives, including enhancing food supply chain resilience, enabling biomanufacturing of foodstuffs in combat-forward environments, and providing tailored, high-quality nutrition to the Warfighter,” the notice says.

The added options would help with the food supply chain, and also theoretically let soldiers manufacture their own food when forward deployed in combat situations, in cases where logistics might be interrupted. Notably, the Army isn’t looking for options that already exist in some form, such as cell-cultured or lab-grown meat, or insect protein. Instead, it wants to use fermentation “or other novel biomanufacturing methods” to make the new foodstuffs that could go in meals-ready-to-eat.

Prototypes developed through this search would be tested for “acceptability.” Essentially, the food has to taste good, or at least good enough for soldiers to be able to eat. The announcement notes that any alternative protein developed would have to meet “stringent requirements for nutrition, shelf stability, and palatability.”

While rations are already meant to be shelf stable and survive in the field, the Army’s search for meat alternatives that can be developed in combat zones reflects a wider concern by the military over logistics. The surge in drone warfare and greater risks to transport vehicles has led to the military looking for ways to set up stockpiles abroad, or develop drones to better transport troops and supplies without risking personnel.

The wider military has explored meat alternatives in recent years, as well as non-meat dishes. Last year, the Army announced it would be introducing plant-based MREs, part of a revamp of the rations drawn from soldiers’ requests. The Army has routinely tinkered with MREs, trying to find nutritious and shelf stable food for troops, with taste factored in as well. Last year’s new MREs also include more snacks and energy chews to help fuel soldiers.

The Army is looking for a quick turnaround on this, with a response deadline of May 15.