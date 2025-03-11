More than 100 soldiers and families lost their belongings in fire near Fort Cavazos

About 120 shipments of household goods for soldiers and military families moving to and from Fort Cavazos, Texas, were lost in a March 2 off-base fire that also displaced three soldiers when the blaze spread to a nearby apartment building, a source with knowledge of the matter told Task & Purpose.

U.S. Transportation Command officials are still determining exactly how many soldiers and military family members lost their belongings, which were being stored in the warehouse, according to a statement from III Corps, which is based at Fort Cavazos.

“This is a terrible situation for our people who have lost their goods or had them damaged,” Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos’ commanding general, said in the statement. “While we are grateful nobody was injured, we recognize this is a tremendous loss and an incredibly stressful event for everyone affected. We are committed to supporting our soldiers, families, and Army civilians through this, from start to finish.”

The Emergency Family Action Center at Fort Cavazos has been activated to assist those affected by the fire as they file claims for their lost shipments, according to a III Corps statement.

The Army Emergency Relief (AER), a nonprofit civilian organization approved by the Army to help soldiers, is also offering financial assistance to soldiers and military families who lost their personal belongings and were displaced by the fire, said retired Army Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesman for the group.

AER is offering $1,000 grants to single soldiers and Fort Cavazos families who were affected by the fire, Ryan told Task & Purpose. Those who require more assistance can visit the group’s Fort Cavazos office

“We’re grateful that no one was injured in the fire, and AER is dedicated to supporting Army families during this challenging time, said Michael Grinston, the group’s CEO and the former sergeant major of the Army. “AER’s financial assistance is designed to provide a safety net for those who need it most, and we’re committed to helping our soldiers and families recover from this incident.”

The belongings were being stored in a warehouse in Killeen, Texas, that is owned by Scobey Moving & Storage, which is affiliated with Mayflower Transit.

Representatives from Scobey Moving & Storage did not respond to emails from Task & Purpose asking for comment. Mayflower Transit spokesperson Eily Cummings issued a statement on behalf of both companies.

“From the time we were notified of the fire, the safety of everyone involved has been our top priority,” Cumming said. “We understand the concern the fire has caused our valued military customers and their families. Their belongings are invaluable, and we are working urgently with local authorities to assess the impact. We are committed to providing support and updates as we gather more information. Military members who were impacted will be notified early this week.”

A warehouse in Killeen, Texas, burned down on March 2, 2025, destroying about 120 shipments of household goods for soldiers and military families. Photo courtesy of the city of Killeen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there are no indications of foul play or that the fire was deliberately started, said Killeen Fire Chief James C. Kubinski.

The blaze started in a grassy area about 50 yards from stacked empty wooden shipping containers that were outside the storage warehouse, Kubinski said.

“I have been a firefighter for 30 years, serving in various ranks and roles,” Kubinski said. “This is the largest fire I have seen as it relates to overall scope. We had a wildland fire that was wind-driven, which quickly spread to four different significant-sized buildings within minutes. Lives were immediately in danger, which required simultaneous life-saving efforts while quickly establishing a plan to hold the fire from spreading any further.”

During a March 2 news conference, Kubinski told reporters that wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour blew burning debris on top of a nearby apartment building, which caught fire and quickly burned out of control. The apartment building’s residents lost all their belongings in the fire, the chief said.

“Everything in their apartment is gone,” Kubinski said during the news conference with first responders. “It is a complete loss. “They did not have time to get anything.”

The building had a total of 18 apartments displacing 36 people, Kubinski told Task & Purpose.

