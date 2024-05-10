The Navy has released the name of a sailor who died while deployed in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.

On May 6, 2024, Selected Reserve (SELRES) Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel D. McCracken died from a non-combat incident, the Navy said in a statement. No other details about the sailor’s death were released. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Though the Navy did not say if McCracken was assigned to a ship in the area, Navy forces in Central Command have been in heavy action both around Isreal and in waters near Yemen. Navy forces have intercepted hundreds of drones and missiles in both areas in defensive roles. Navy air defense systems have engaged Iranian-launched missiles and drones headed toward Israel while fighters from U.S. aircraft carriers have destroyed hundred of drones and missiles launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen at commercial shipping lanes.

“Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and command chaplains,” the Navy said in a release. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates who are impacted. We care about our Sailors – and their families – and we continue to do everything possible to support them.”

