Soldier dies of injuries sustained in Gaza pier mission

A soldier who was injured during the U.S. military’s Gaza pier mission has died, officials confirmed to Task & Purpose.

The death of Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley was first reported by CNN. Stanley was one of three soldiers who were injured in May while supporting the Army’s mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The other two soldiers have since returned to duty. The Army did not provide details on the specific cause of Stanley’s injuries.

In July, defense officials announced that the pier mission would come to an end after being operational for “a little more than 20 days,” during which time officials said it helped deliver nearly 20 million pounds of aid to Gaza. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, system was rife with problems, and hampered by political differences in Washington over sending troops close to or near an active war zone. During its mission, the pier broke apart and vessels ran aground multiple times because of regional storms and high sea states.

Stanley had been receiving treatment for his injuries in a long-term care medical center before he passed away, according to Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, a spokesperson with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

“Sgt. Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time,” Col. John “Eddie” Gray, commander of the 7th TBX said in a statement. “Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

Stanley was from Marion, South Carolina and served as a motor transport operator assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The brigade is one of the service’s few watercraft-focused units.

After the JLOTS system landed in the spotlight during the Gaza mission, an October Government Accountability Office report found that less than half of the Army’s fleet of ships met readiness requirements while the military’s demand for the service’s transportation capability in the Pacific is increasing. The report found that only 40% of the service’s 70 ships were deemed mission-capable, while policy requires 90% of its equipment, including boats, to be ready for use.

“Officials told us that low mission capable rates and subsequent lack of vessel availability affect the Army’s ability to conduct training for watercraft personnel on vessels,” the report said.

Stanley joined the Army in July 2020 and his awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

