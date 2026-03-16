Navy says USS Nimitz will put off retirement and stay in service into next year

The USS Nimitz began its long career stuck in a time warp. It now seems to be finishing the same way, with its official retirement date pushing into the future.

Just five years into its service in 1980, the ship was the setting and in some ways the star of “The Final Countdown,” a sci-fi time travel film in which the ship and its air wing are transported back to Dec 6, 1941. The next day, of course, would be the attack on Pearl Harbor. Would the Nimitz and its sailors, wielding advanced Cold War tech and firepower, change history?

No movie spoilers here, but this week the Navy announced the Nimitz will get another crack at time travel, of sorts. The Navy confirmed over the weekend that the retirement date of the Nimitz will leap forward at least 10 months.

Previously slated to be decommissioned in May and already past its “final cruise” last December, the carrier will be kept in service until at least March 2027. Breaking Defense first reported on the carrier’s service extension.

The Final Countdown (1980) Trailer #2 | Kirk Douglas | Martin Sheen

A contract for procurement for the ship’s deactivation was posted by the Department of Defense on Friday, revealing the delay.

The new timeline for the Nimitz matches up with schedule delays in the delivery of the Ford-class USS John F. Kennedy, the Navy’s newest carrier. That ship has experienced delays in coming online, but is scheduled to enter service in March 2027.

The carrier is currently on a deployment that was originally intended to take it to its final home port of Naval Station Norfolk. Last week the ship left its home port of Naval Base Kitsap for a deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. The ship is making its way around South America on its way to Norfolk and will be the one carrier deployed to the command — where several warships are still operating — after the USS Gerald R. Ford left last month.

Extending the Nimitz also allows the Navy to maintain its force of 11 aircraft carriers. The USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford were sent to the Middle East in recent months to support combat operations against Iran. For the Ford, the Navy’s newest carrier, that deployment has stretched 10 months and doesn’t show any signs of stopping. The ship and its crew have been a major part of American force projection, being rushed from the Mediterranean Sea to the Caribbean last fall ahead of the attack on Venezuela and then to the Central Command area of responsibility in recent weeks ahead of the attack on Iran.

The Nimitz first entered service in 1975 and although its deployment to 1941 was fictional (and, for naval history purists, incorrectly put the ship in the Pacific during a period when it was actually homeported in Norfolk with the Atlantic fleet), the ship has been in real world action for much of its real life. In 2025, its air wing carried out strikes against Islamic State fighters in Somalia and took part in exercises in the South China Sea, where two of its aircraft were lost in separate mishaps within an hour of each other.