What is a Lucky Box and why is there one at the Pentagon?

The Pentagon is the headquarters of the most powerful military in the world, and now it’s also a place where you can try to win sports cards and other collectible items from a Lucky Box machine.

On Christmas Eve, the company that makes the vending machines announced on social media that a Lucky Box is now inside the Pentagon.

“A place built on legacy, leadership, and history — now experiencing the thrill of Lucky Box firsthand,” Lucky Box Vending posted on Threads. “This is a milestone moment for Lucky Box and we are excited for this opportunity.”

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough confirmed that a Lucky Box machine has been operating in the building’s main food court since Dec. 23. No further information about the machine was immediately available.

Typically found at casinos, malls, and elsewhere, Lucky Box machines offer users the chance to win valuable prizes, but people don’t know exactly what they will get for their money.

Users pay for a randomly selected “mystery box” without knowing what will be inside in the hopes of getting collectibles, like Pokémon or sports cards, autographed jerseys, and other valuable items. After they get the box, users learn what their prize is worth.

Lucky Box Vending’s website lists some of the prizes that people have won, including a boxing glove autographed by legendary fighter Muhammad Ali, and a 2003 Topps Chrome Lebron James Rooke Gem Mint 10 card.

A spokeswoman for Lucky Box Vending declined to provide more information about the Pentagon’s machine when contacted on Wednesday by Task & Purpose.

Although the Lucky Box has only been in the Pentagon for just over three weeks, it is already garnering attention. U.S. Army W.T.F! Moments’ social media accounts have posted pictures of the machine taken from inside the building.

So, if you’re a fan of games of chance and happen to be in the heart of the Defense Department — which has yet to pass an audit and also has a reputation for spending lots of money of things that don’t always pan out — you can now try your hand at paying for a mystery box that may or may not justify your investment.