Navy SEAL who shot Bin Laden launches cannabis company

Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL credited with firing the shots that killed Osama Bin Laden, has a new mission: Helping you get high, legally.

O’Neill is the founder of Operator Canna Co., a veteran-owned cannabis company in New York “dedicated to producing some of the highest-quality products in the industry,” according to the company’s website.

A quick perusal of the business’ online catalog — which you browse by moving around a cursor in the shape of a reticle with a pot leaf in the crosshairs — shows a range of mil-spec sticky icky, from “Warrior Sativa” to “Shooter Hybrid” as well as two types of pre-packed joints, “Fire Like This” and “Front Toward Enemy.”

Two of the cannabis products advertised on the Operator Canna Co. website. Screenshots via Operator Canna Co.

The company website echoes messaging from other veterans and veteran groups in recent years — exploring cannabis as an alternative to substances that, in the case of opioids and alcohol, have led to substance abuse.

“By exploring alternatives to harmful substances like alcohol and opiates, we help veterans find healthier paths to recovery, while also crafting some of the highest quality cannabis available in the regulated adult use markets,” reads the site.

As for O’Neill’s motivation for moving from hops to herb — he was previously involved in a brewery — he reportedly told the New York Post that “I wanted to get into the cannabis business through my experience in the military and watching vets suffer from things like post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Operator’s cannabis products — grown on a farm upstate — will be sold at several locations in New York through the Flowery dispensary at locations in Queens, Staten Island, and elsewhere in Manhattan.

The launch of Operator Canna Co., comes as cannabis businesses in the state boom, with New York recording more than $1 billion in retail sales from the cannabis industry in 2024, according to a December press release from Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

