Written By Justin Chang Published Jul 7, 2022 7:43 AM

From your average mag-dump-into-trash folks to LEO types to military folks, everyone can use a helping hand. That’s where dump pouches come in. We have all been in that situation; where you wish you had more easily-accessible on-person storage without adding excessive bulk. Dump pouches are great for holding snacks, water, a phone, or sensitive items.

There are tons of mission sets out there that require gear. Likewise, there are tons of dump pouches out there that can foot the bill for these different types of missions. The key to a good dump pouch is finding one that: a) fits your mission parameters, and b) takes up the exact amount of real estate you are willing to allocate on your battle belt.

Luckily for you, I did the market research, testing, and evaluation so you don’t have to. Below, you will find a comprehensive list of dump pouches that I would consider if I needed a helping hand.

How we tested

I searched far and wide all over forums, Reddit, and social media to look for the most talked about and well-received dump pouches. I was surprised to learn that there are so many options on the market. After brainstorming with several service members and recreational shooters, I compiled a list of reputable dump pouches and divided them up by potential use. Task & Purpose procured them all for me to test and evaluate.

After dividing them up into the categories and uses that I thought they would be best suited for, I put all the dump pouches to the test at the range. Every. Single. One. I ran, jumped, slipped a few times, and crammed as many snacks and mags as I could to see how each performed.

1 T. Rex Arms Dump Pouch Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This dump pouch is probably the best option for most people. It holds enough volume to sustain a day at the range whether it be with ammo, snacks, or a handy-dandy staple gun. It’s got just about everything you could ask for in a dump pouch and leaves little to be desired. However, that does not mean it leaves NOTHING to be desired. Although T. Rex Arms has added a mesh material at the bottom (props to them for listening to the end user), ultimately, some users might find that it is small or that the closure is not secure enough. On the positive side, it’s got a bungee leg strap that retains well and tucks away very neatly. For users that do not mind a slightly open closure system, the closure works fairly well for larger objects such as mags. Also, it’s extremely easy to dump things or pull things with one hand. The T. Rex Arms dump pouch is well-known, and for good reason. It is a jack-of-all-trades and excels especially for dynamic shooters who run around a lot. The bungee is a definite plus and sets the standard for other dump pouches to follow. The fact that T. Rex Arms continues to improve upon the design is the icing on the cake. Product Specs Classification: Medium-sized

Belt space: Three MOLLE cells

Attachment: Velcro wrap PROS Half flap closure for easy access Bungee leg strap for retention Velcro attachment adheres to inner belt Mesh bottom CONS Kind of small No option to fully close opening Velcro can be a little cumbersome

2 Coyote Dump/SSE Pouch Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Coyote Dump/SSE Pouch checks all the boxes as far as what you can ask for in a dump pouch. Does it hold things? Yes. Does it move with your body? Yes. Does it have a secure closure? Yes. While there are some improvements that you could ask for, there are no glaring deficiencies. Bottom line: It does the job and it does it well. There’s not much to say about the Coyote Tactical dump pouch. It has just about every feature that one should look for in a quality dump pouch, and with an optional $5 elastic leg strap—which is well worth it in my opinion—the Coyote Dump/SSE Pouch is easily worth more than the low asking price. If you’re balling on a budget, or just decide that there are other sections of kit you would rather spend money on, this is the do-all dump pouch for you. Product Specs Classification: Medium-sized

Belt space: Two MOLLE cells

Attachment: Malice clips PROS Elastic leg retention Rolls up in line with belt Lots of features at an affordable price CONS No bungee-style closure Stowing leg strap not necessarily neat

3 Tactical Tailor Fight Light Honorable Mention See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Tactical Tailor is tried and true. Just like its name suggests, it can do just about anything the military needs when it comes to turning textiles into hard-use military gear. Its dump pouch offering is no exception. While it might not have every feature, the ones it does have are stellar. Durability and easy drainage (via two drain ports at the bottom) are great to have when you’re roughing it. The shining star, however, is the elastic pull tab. You really don’t even have to open the pouch — you can just pull it open, do your thing, and let go. It’ll shut itself. However, as with anything else, there are areas where it could improve. It does take up a larger than average footprint with three MOLLE cells. While that might not seem like a huge difference, it could prove to be an inconvenience for people with smaller waistlines. Also, leg retention would be nice, but because the cordura is pretty thick, it generally holds its shape with lighter items. The Tactical Tailor Fight Light is a great dump pouch and would serve you well. It provides durability and convenience backed by a trusted name. Product Specs Classification: Medium-sized

Belt space: Three MOLLE cells

Attachment: Malice clips PROS Fairly small profile when stowed Elastic drawstring with tab for easy open Two drain holes CONS No leg retention Larger than necessary footprint

4 Kinetic Consulting Dump Pouch Best Low Pro See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE I was very excited to get my hands on this product. Like most people, I like to keep my gear as streamlined as possible. So, a dump pouch that takes up virtually no space on your belt, folds away nicely, and utilizes space that is not being used or in the way, seems like a no-brainer. If that seems like your criteria, look no further than this dump pouch. That being said, however, there are some areas of interest as far as product materials and features. First and foremost, I would have liked for this to have had some sort of leg retention. A small bungee like the T. Rex Arms dump pouch would have been an amazing addition. Secondly, although the windbreaker-like material is nice, I have some concerns as far as durability. Although mine did not tear, it is certainly not out of the realm of possibility if you roll on the ground or catch a sharp edge. All in all, this will likely be a permanent addition to my gun belt, until they release an updated version with some kind of retention. Product Specs Classification: Low-profile

Belt space: None

Attachment: Existing malice clips PROS Occupies virtually no belt space Bungee drawstring Waterproof (probably) Elastic webbing inside pouch for organization CONS No leg retention Materials do not feel the most durable

5 CSM Drop Pouch Best MOLLE See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This dump pouch is a tank, and that’s coming straight from the mouth of a tanker. It’s built to last and can carry just as much on the outside as it can on the inside. It is also jam packed with features. MOLLE webbing on the outside, elastic pen holders on the inside, double-layered protection for your dump pouch goodies, and three drainage ports—it’s clear that the folks over at CSM gear wanted you to have all the options you could think of, along with peace of mind. I do wish it had some leg retention given how big it is, but it is a sturdy bag that does not jiggle around much. The number of attachment points also helps with this. The added protection also does make this behemoth heavier than anything else on this list, but if you got this sucker caught on a door handle, the door handle is coming with you. This dump pouch is perfect for folks who are hard on their gear, and pack mules who can never seem to have enough mags, snacks, etc. You could even put a dump pouch on your dump pouch if you felt so inclined.. NOTE: The LBT and CSM dump pouches have a wraparound snap type of retention that you could slip between MOLLE cells and the belt itself. Done right, this type of retention can be utilized in a way that takes up little to no MOLLE real estate. Product Specs Classification: Wide load

Belt space: Up to five MOLLE cells

Attachment: Wraparound snap clips PROS Bomb-proof durability Great protection of contents from environment MOLLE webbing for sustainment equipment Easy to deploy from stowed configuration CONS No leg retention Attachment can be cumbersome Pen/battery holding elastic could get in way of opening

6 LBT Medium Dump Pouch Best High Dollar See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The LBT Dump Pouch is another large pouch, but is worlds apart in design philosophy. Although it folds up smaller than the CSM gear dump pouch, it holds much more. It also features a dual-lined inner pouch for added protection, but it’s much sleeker and much lighter. Sure, it may only have one drainage port, but because it integrates into both liners, the drainage is relatively easy. It does face a similar shortcoming in the fact that it does not have a leg retention system, but the rigid plastic at the top as well as the spaced out retention straps help stabilize the bag. Be forewarned, however, that the bag goes fairly low. I’m 5-foot-10, and the bottom of the pouch reaches almost to the top of my knee. All in all, the LBT Dump Pouch is a great pouch for those who need to hold big ticket items, need to protect said items, but would also like to fold the pouch away into a manageable, and frankly unnoticeable, package. Although it is marketed as a medium, I would definitely consider this to be within the “wide load” realm. NOTE: The LBT and CSM dump pouches have a wraparound snap type of retention that you could slip between MOLLE cells and the belt itself. Done right, this type of retention can be utilized in a way that takes up little to no MOLLE real estate. Product Specs Classification: Wide load

Belt space: Up to seven

MOLLE cells Attachment: Wraparound snap clips PROS Folds completely flat Rigid plastic helps keep structural integrity Three spaced attachment points CONS No leg retention One drainage hole

7 HSGI Mag-net Dump Pouch Best Mesh See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE There’s no way around it: Your gear and equipment will get dirty. Well, it should anyway. The HSGI Mag-Net was purpose-built with that in mind. Made out of a mesh material, this dump pouch won’t retain dirt and sand the way the others do. This pouch is really unlike any other on this list. The closure system is unique in that it’s essentially a pair of lips that you can drop things into and pull things out of without worrying about Velcro, zippers, or bungee. This pouch is a beast; however, keep in mind that rain, mud, dirt, and sand can get into the mesh just as easily as it can get out. Also, this thing is a beast in size as well. Although you can fold it onto itself, it’s pretty bulky. And if you don’t, about two or three MOLLE cells on either side of it will be occluded. Product Specs Classification: Medium-sized

Belt space: Two to six MOLLE cells

Attachment: MOLLE PROS Low-profile Easy to deploy String drawstring (not bungee) CONS Pretty bare bones No drainage ports

8 Blue Force Gear Ten Speed Dump Pouch Best Mini See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE With so many different items that need to be on your belt (holster, mags, ifak, gloves, tourniquet, etc.), belt space is at a premium. For the skinny guys/gals, this can pose a serious issue when it comes to looking for a dump pouch. The Blue Force Gear Ten Speed Dump Pouch fills this role pretty handily. Admittedly, it is pretty bare bones. It features a drawstring and a pouch to stuff your pouch in, but not much else. Still, this dump pouch would be great in a pinch when you need to stow something quickly, but also need the belt real estate for more crucial pieces of kit. The Blue Force Gear Ten Speed Dump Pouch is slightly more niche than the other offerings on this list, simply because it’s an item that is easily donned and doffed and works best for those that might not always need a dump pouch but knows that they will eventually. Not only does it tuck away neatly, it can also be moved easily from a battle belt to a normal belt and back again. Product Specs Classification: Low-profile

Belt space: One MOLLE cell

Attachment: Belt loop or Velcro PROS Low-profile Easy to deploy String drawstring (not bungee) CONS Pretty bare bones No drainage ports

What to consider when buying dump pouches

Like most things gear-related, the first thing you should consider when buying a dump pouch is, “what do I intend to use this for?” Dump pouches come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Chances are there is one out there that foots the bill of your mission, but you probably won’t find it if you just buy whatever everyone else on Instagram is running.

Types of dump pouches

There are tons of dump pouches out there; all with their little idiosyncrasies. It would be impossible to accurately divide and categorize them all, but in my market research, I have found that they largely can be divided into three types to best serve the consumer: low-profile, medium-sized, and wide load.

Low-profile

As the name suggests, low-profile dump pouches take up a small amount of real estate but can still be a big help. Dump pouches like the Blue Force Gear and Kinetic Consulting pouches mentioned above fall into this category. They’re great for guys who might only need dump pouches once in a while or are budgeting their belt real estate. Although they can often hold quite a bit, if capacity is the name of the game in your search, you may want to look at medium-sized pouches.

Medium-sized

The medium-sized pouch category is where most pouches fall. They are mostly your do-all pouch and can handle a wide variety of tasks. Most likely, they will take two or three MOLLE cells on your belt, which is fine because the convenience it provides largely justifies the space it takes. There are tons out there, but if you want to carry a ton of stuff, the wide load classification may be your ticket to range-day glory.

Wide load

Finally, we have the wide load category of dump pouches. Pouches like the LBT and CSM gear dump pouches fall into this classification. These can carry a massive amount of equipment. Anyone within eyeshot can look at you and know that you’re a pack mule and probably an arsenal carrying a ton of MAGPUL AR (or AK for the more refined gents out there) mags. They usually roll up, but don’t expect it to be covert or fit in your belt line because you will likely have a cordura cylinder hanging off your backside.

Key features of dump pouches

Closure

There is a reason you put items in a dump pouch. Whether you stow a water source, extra magazines, or sensitive items, the idea is to keep whatever it is inside. That is why closure is so important when it comes to dump pouches. If you don’t have some sort of closure system, you can probably just kiss whatever you put away goodbye.

There are several different types of retention. When considering how retentive you want your pouch to be, consider what activities you’ll be doing. Closure becomes especially important when considering dump pouches for any type of non-flat-range activity. If you want your dump pouch for any activity involving running, jumping, climbing, or crawling, some sort of closure is paramount. Shock cords, Velcro, zipper, and snap closures are commonplace on quality pouches.

Retention

The last thing you want in any piece of kit is something that is going to flop around all flaccid-like. Having gear neat and retained is important. It’s the reason we tape up our loose straps in the military and tie everything down. Both of these concepts are important when it comes to dump pouches, and they both fall under retention. Let me explain.

A good dump pouch stows away neatly, attaches to your belt securely, and ideally does not flop around all over the place when deployed. These are all determined by retention.

While there are many different belt attachment styles, some keep the pouches better retained than others. Leg straps are also fairly common, however, they may not end up being the neatest option.

Drainage

Gear gets dirty. Well, it should. Generally speaking, that is a byproduct of what it is designed for. Unless you are some kind of tactical paleontologist, you probably don’t want a pouch full of dirt and sand. This is why drainage is important.

Dump pouches often have some kind of grommet on the bottom. These grommets allow dirt, sand, and water to pass through instead of collecting. Alternatively, dump pouches made of mesh can also allow these to pass through, but will not protect your items as well as a normal cordura pouch.

Pricing for dump pouches

The great thing about dump pouches is that you can get them as cheap as $35 and as expensive as triple digits. You can also probably find one that foots the bill for your niche needs. The price increases with build quality and features.

For example, you may have a fairly affordable dump pouch that is exactly as described: a pouch. But is not low-profile and lacks retention and/or capacity.

On the other hand, you will likely find dump pouches that are extremely durable and low-profile, but are overbuilt for flat-range activities or casual shooting. Is a glorified snack pantry worth $80 plus?

Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine how little or how much you are willing to spend. Like a game of goldilocks, there will probably be too much, too little, and finally a happy medium in regards to both dollars and features.

FAQs about dump pouches

You’ve got questions, Task & Purpose has answers.

Q: Does the military use dump pouches?

A: Service members throughout the military use dump pouches for a variety of reasons. Snacks, Nalgenes, mags, and SSE are the big four reasons for doing so.

Q: Where do you put a dump pouch?

A: Almost everyone will tell you that dump pouches belong on your belt. For some reason beyond my understanding, people have also put them on their plate carriers. That is a process.

Q: What do soldiers do with empty mags?

A: It depends on the situation. The goal is to retain your mags in some way (dump pouch), even when empty, but the situation might not always permit that.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. We independently evaluate gear by putting products in the hands of subject matter experts. The products we test may be purchased by Task & Purpose, our staff, or provided for review by a manufacturer. No matter the source, our testing procedures and our assessments remain free from third-party influence. Learn more about our product review process.