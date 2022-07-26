An excellent self-defense keychain can bring a sense of safety and ease to a person living in an ever-changing world. It’s a wild and polarizing land beyond these expensive screens of ours, but having the proper defensive capability in a worst-case scenario is priceless. Thankfully, we at Task & Purpose can help you find it.

Enter our comprehensive buyer’s guide to the best self-defense keychains on sale today. We’ve got you covered on everything from folding blades to ear-piercing alarms and even multi-item package deals for bringing security to your whole family. And yes, we’ve even got you covered if you’re into those admittedly-rad spiked kubotans. Take a gander and see which self-defense keychain is the right fit for you.

1 Cymme Safety Keychain Set Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Cymme Safety Keychain Set is the perfect solution for the majority of consumers looking for a little extra security. Can’t decide what to buy? Cymme will let you have it all; a flat-end kubotan, knuckle dusters, a 130db alarm, and a safety whistle are included. Additional goodies such as a retractable lanyard, decorative pom-pom, and a window breaker — for in-car emergencies — are also thrown in for good measure. The latter could also double as a force multiplier in the same manner as the kubotan. Each item comes with a keychain ring, so they may be taken individually if a consumer has a specific preference, leaving the other items behind for family or as a backup. It’s a reasonably comprehensive kit growing in popularity for the variety of options for not that much coin. However, some may argue that it could include more. Rival kits include pepper spray, which this bundle does not, but said kits are reportedly plagued with quality control issues that the Cymme bundle doesn’t exhibit. Some consumers may also find a few items to be a smidge too cumbersome on their keychain, but thankfully, having variety allows for other options. Product Specs Materials: Plastic, cotton, metal

Weight: N/A

Overall length: N/A PROS Comprehensive tool kit for emergencies Comes with retractable lanyard Passive and offensive defense tools included Strong value proposition CONS Some items may be too heavy for some keychains Pepper spray would complete the set

2 SABRE Pepper Spray Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE SABRE Pepper Spray has earned its status as an Amazon Best Seller and an international favorite. Ten dollars buys you one of the most acclaimed and effective defense tools on sale, with a class-leading range of 10 to 12 feet and a larger capacity than other compact sprays. An ergonomic handle allows for a steady grip, and a safety switch built into the nozzle prevents accidental discharge. In an informative and admittedly-comical review, a consumer can attest to the potency of Sabre’s formula by allowing his wife to spray him. It’s safe to say that these little bottles pack a wallop, and it was “truly hell” to be tested on. Thank you for your service, Amazon user. That said, such a beloved product still carries some caveats. There’s the chance of pepper spray being less effective on a small number of assailants who may be under the influence or simply have a higher pain tolerance. On the other end of the spectrum, you could face trouble yourself after encountering one of the few with an allergic reaction to the formula. At nine inches total with the quick-disconnect keychain, some may also find this item cumbersome to carry if it doesn’t live in a bag. Product Specs Materials: Plastic

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Overall length: 9 inches PROS Stellar price point Long-range bursts Quick-release keychain Tutorial videos included in package CONS Nine-inch length may still be bulky to some Always the chance that pepper spray is ineffective

3 KSKPP Protection Keychain Honorable Mention See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The KSKPP Protection Keychain pack offers a unique alternative to the myriad of pocket knives and pepper sprays currently on sale. Capitalizing on the increasing popularity of self-defense spikes or kubotans, KSKPP will sell John Wick-wannabes nine of them for well below the $20 mark. Each comes in a vivid shade to bring stylish aesthetics to your keychain while still serving as a usable and intimidating method of warding off ne’er-do-wells. The ergonomic grip allows for a tight hold when wielded similarly to a blade and for hammer fist strikes. At the same time, the spiked end dramatically increases the applied force and can deliver devastating blows to soft areas and pressure points. With the proper training, these colorful showpieces can be deceivingly frightening weapons. Ensure that your local region has no issue with using and owning kubotans. Some countries, such as the UK, have banned spiked variants outright, with blunt-end kubotans still being debated. They’re generally legal across the United States but can face minor restrictions at a county level. Additionally, it takes a well-versed hand to deal some damage with a kubotan, and some users may find it easier with blades or simple pepper sprays. Product Specs Materials: Aluminum

Weight: 10 ounces

Overall length: 5.5 inches PROS 9-pack for friends and family Ergonomic grip Pointed-edge increases damage to assailant CONS Questionable effectiveness compared to knives Not quite legal everywhere

4 SABRE Pepper Spray and Stun Gun Protection Pack Best Pepper Spray See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE SABRE’s Pepper Spray and Stun Gun Protection Pack is proof that more is better. It doesn’t hurt to have options, and Sabre will deliver by pairing its best-selling pepper spray keychain with a nifty taser. The stun gun is roughly the same size as the pepper spray keychain and doubles as a 120-lumen flashlight for disorienting attackers. The battery is rechargeable via a micro USB port. In another comically informative review, which surely can’t be from the same person, the user allowed themself to be tased, which they described as bringing them to their knees. Additionally, the pros of Sabre’s pepper spray remain, including the built-in safety, user-friendly grip, potent formula, and lengthy range. Unfortunately, while the pepper spray was designed as a self-defense keychain, the taser will likely have to be carried in a bag or pocket as no hole for a keychain ring is included. Also, if you want any color other than pink, it’ll cost you. For whichever reason, different colors come in varying prices, with black costing the most at $6 extra. Product Specs Materials: Plastic

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Overall length: 9 inches PROS Everything great about SABRE’s Pepper Spray remains Stun gun doubles as a tactical flashlight Still doesn’t break the bank CONS Taser will have to live in a bag or pocket Colors other than pink cost more

5 StatGear Pocket Samurai Best Folding Knife See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE StatGear’s Pocket Samurai is aptly named for the mini katana aesthetic in a package that can fit beside your house keys. Beyond glorified boxcutter status, die-hards who insist upon good old-fashioned blades for defense may utilize these in the same manner as a kubotan to enhance the effect of jabs to pressure points. It’s no gimmicky child’s toy either, with a slim aluminum handle complete with a pocket clip for everyday carry as well as a hole for mounting to keychains and lanyards. The 2.1-inch blade is a tanto design constructed of 440 steel, a durable, high-carbon material found on larger, more expensive knives. Perhaps the most significant knock against the Pocket Samurai is that its minuscule scale could make it awkward to hold; a spiked kubotan may serve this role better, but there’s no arguing that a steel blade is guaranteed to cause more damage than a dulled spike. It’s a polarizing choice for self-defense, but look no further if you’re looking into a genuine blade as your defensive keychain. Product Specs Materials: Aluminum, 440 steel

Weight: 0.9 ounces

Overall length: 4.75 inches PROS The most compact single item on this list Strong, high-carbon blade Unique tanto design CONS Small size can be awkward to grip

6 Toor Knives MarlinSpike 2.0 Best Kubotan See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Toor Knives MarlinSpike 2.0 is the idyllic tool for New York action movie assassins aiming to capture the essence of that one movie scene — you know which one. Marketed as a tactical weapon and “nautical keychain tool” for splicing ropes, the MarlinSpike is the last word in spiked keychains. Where rivals are made of glass, plastic, and aluminum, this entry is constructed of 4140 steel, a corrosion-resistant material with immense torsional strength. This allows it to be carried in a variety of environments, including humid cities and torrential downpours. The frighteningly sharp spike and extra inch of length create a more effective tool for deterring attackers and thwarting criminals. However, that extra inch will compromise the MarlinSpike’s portability as many spiked keychains measure an inch or two shorter for easy carrying one’s self. You’d also have to be quite dedicated to mastering the art of pencil combat, as this entry lists at an eye-watering $75. Here’s a reminder that Amazon kubotans are less than $20 for a pack, and pencils are probably worth less than the loose change in your couch cushions. Product Specs Materials: 4140 steel

Weight: 2.2 ounces

Overall length: 6.5 inches PROS Increased strength and durability Devastating spike Leather sheath included for storage An inch longer than most kubotans CONS The extra inch compromises portability A price tag to make grown adults cry

7 Thopeb Self-Defense Siren Best Alarm See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Thopeb’s Self-Defense Siren is a stellar choice if you’re searching for a more passive self-defense keychain. Complete with a strobe light and carbine clip for attaching to one’s self, this device is powered by a pair of CR2 batteries and emits a deafening 125-decibel alarm. Its four-inch length and featherweight design makes carrying it around no problem at all and has been lauded for its multi-purpose use as a home defense item as well as a safety alarm for the elderly and disabled. One consumer even reported its convenience in booby-trapping a yard decor against thieves. While the alarm is undoubtedly loud and can easily be heard in security cam footage, some consumers have reported inconsistent volumes with their products. Whether this was later determined to be because of dying batteries or a manufacturer defect was not disclosed. The strobe light is also a point of concern as it’s merely meant to draw attention to the scene, not disorient an attacker. The lack of a dedicated keychain mount other than the alarm trigger also raises concerns over accidental discharge. Product Specs Materials: Plastic

Weight: 0.9 ounces

Overall length: 4 inches PROS 125-decibel siren Built-in strobe light Carbine clip included CONS Inconsistent alarm volume Strobe light not intended for use against attackers Alarms won’t stop a determined assailant

Things to consider before buying a self-defense keychain

Method of defense

This is where you ask yourself what tool you wish to use for defense. Do you want to keep it simple with pepper spray or a small taser? How about a tiny blade or a kubotan for really showing those dastardly fiends who is boss? Pepper spray appears to be the most popular choice for its cost and ease of use, but a few acquaintances of mine prefer defense tools that are a bit more on the offensive side.

As you sift through the myriad of options, you should also consider the legality of your desired tool in your region and how easy it is to use. Pepper spray and stun guns are fairly brainless and nearly eliminate the margin for error. On the other hand, a kubotan, blade, or plastic knuckle duster may force the user to get up close and personal with the offender and aim for pressure points to discourage their attack.

Portability

Here is where you determine how easy a defensive keychain is to lug around in everyday life. As the category suggests, they’re small enough to be easily bound to a keychain or lanyard and will be miniaturized caricatures of their standard-sized siblings. Still, each user may have slightly varying needs.

Some users who prefer stuffing their keys in their pockets will appreciate the slim-fitting design of some blades and kubotans, whereas folks who use bags can afford the added bulk of a pepper spray can. Alarms are roughly the size of a car key fob and can be placed anywhere on a person. Just be cautious not to set it off accidentally, as a small handful of consumers have done.

FAQs about self-defense keychains

Q. How much do self-defense keychains cost?

A. Thankfully, these items are defensive tools that won’t break the bank in the manner a firearm or quality standard-length blade would. Nearly all defensive keychains sell between $10 and $20, with multi-item bundle deals being sold from $20 to $30. Our Best Value-winning Sabre Pepper Spray stickers for an inviting $10.

Q. Are self-defense keychains legal everywhere?

A. It depends on the method of defense and location. Kubotans are generally legal in all U.S. states, but some jurisdictions may pose minor restrictions. Spiked kubotans are illegal in the U.K., with blunt variants still hotly debated. And they’re too short to be legal in Canada. Knives will fall under the same restrictions as other blades, just as plastic knuckle dusters are bunched in with brass knuckles.

Q. Can I take self-defense keychains on a plane?

A. Just about all defensive keychains will face the same travel restrictions on planes, meaning knives and kubotans are often barred from carry-ons and can only be checked in. Pepper spray containers up to four ounces may also be checked in. Stun guns and tasers must be rendered inoperable.

Q. How effective are self-defense keychains?

A. Like any weapon in the hand of a well-versed individual, any defense tool, no matter how small or simple, can be used as a brutal force multiplier. Even basic and polarizing devices such as kubotans can deliver painful jabs to pressure points and fleshy areas, greatly discouraging attackers.

Final thoughts

The Cymme Safety Keychain Set was an easy winner. It gives the average consumer nearly every defense option possible in one fell click and at a reasonable price. If you had to have one, it’s hard to beat the value of SABRE’s Pepper Spray, given its range and accuracy for $10. Of course, why not hop on the bandwagon and try a kubotan from the KSKPP Protection Keychain Pack, which gives you nine tools to deter attackers in painful yet nonlethal jabs.

Methodology

This guide has been curated primarily through extensive research, diving deep into manufacturer specs and, more importantly, consumer feedback to determine which keychains are truly worth investing in. The best items would be the most acclaimed and trusted defense tools with stout build quality and ease of carrying on a day-to-day routine. Items with little-to-no consumer input or reportedly shoddy quality control issues were usually ignored, as we prefer that our readers invest in items that can last for ages.

Amazon continued to serve as our primary encyclopedia of manufacturer information and customer input, but quick searches revealed Blade HQ as another source of top-notch products not found elsewhere. As always, readers are always welcome to learn more about how we at Task & Purpose generally curate our buyer’s guides.

