Medical shaving waivers could soon get you kicked out of the Army

U.S. Army soldiers who rely on prolonged shaving waivers could potentially face separation under a new policy. That could particularly impact Black soldiers who rely on waivers to avoid a skin condition caused and exacerbated by shaving.

The news, first reported by Military.com, comes as the Army is working on the “finishing touches” to new grooming standards. The policies, expected in the near future, would do away with permanent shaving waivers for soldiers, and those who need extended waivers for a year or more due to medical conditions would face separation as a result.

Army officials said that the number of shaving waivers issued had doubled in recent years, coming to more than 40,000 in 2024. Steve Warren, an Army spokesperson, said that as part of a “back to standards” shift in the Army, that requires looking at how shaving waivers are being issued and for how long. The Army is still finalizing the new policies, with no set date currently for when they would go into effect.

“It was clear again that we lost control of our standard when it came to being clean shaven,” Lt. Col. Orlandon Howard, another Army spokesperson, said. “Creating a process for our grooming standards is important, it contributes to uniform and discipline which are essential to readiness and warfighting.”

One major concern around the Army’s shaving policy — which has also come up among other branches of the military — is what it means for troops with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae, or PFB. Pseudofolliculitis Barbae, a condition in which facial hair, often after shaving, regrows back under the skin, causing inflammation, irritation and other issues including scarring. It commonly affects up to 60% of Black men and is one of the most common reasons behind a waiver being issued. The condition can often be resolved by forgoing shaving, which is in part what many shaving waivers in the military have been issued to address.

Army officials told Task & Purpose that the new policies being developed were not driven by race or with an intent to target any particular race. A spokesperson said that soldiers who require extended waivers due to PFB could face separation as a result, but so could soldiers dealing with other medical conditions, which the Army says already preclude people from being able to serve.

Howard said that one part of the revised policy that the Army is developing would be to give unit commanders more authority on allowing waivers. They will be “more involved” in the process and have more leeway when it comes to deciding on whether or not to allow soldiers an exemption to the grooming policy. The Marines Corps enacted a similar policy earlier this year, leaving final say on waivers to commanders.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The U.S. military has long required the vast majority of troops to be clean shaven, in order to properly wear equipment such as gas masks. Exceptions have been made, such as with special operations forces working in countries such as Afghanistan, but soldiers have been required to shave once back stateside.

Howard said that the Army in part “lost wide awareness” regarding the shaving policy and better messaging and information will help reduce the number of waivers issued.

With regards to Pseudofolliculitis Barbae, Howard said that the Army thinks most soldiers will be able to meet the new standards. In most cases, he said, PFB can be mild or moderate, which “seem amenable to good shaving techniques.” In more severe cases, he said, the Army is looking at other solutions to help soldiers meet the new standards, such as laser treatment. According to research in the National Library of Medicine, laser treatment can resolve PFB but can also result in scabbing or scars.

The military has been revising its grooming standards across the board this year. In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of grooming and fitness standards among troops, citing the need for “clear standards.” His order specifically noted that grooming standards “includes but is not limited to beards.”

The latest on Task & Purpose

An Army base will now honor a Buffalo Soldier

2 aircraft carriers, 9 destroyers, and multiple fighter wings gather in the Middle East

Marines and sailors are building trenches for the drone age

The Army is deactivating police units in deep cuts to number of military cops

Military intelligence battalion sergeant major arrested for DUI and suspended