Military intelligence battalion sergeant major arrested for DUI and suspended

A senior enlisted leader at Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia has been temporarily removed from duty after being arrested last month for allegedly driving under the influence.

Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel R. Gibson, of the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, an Army spokesperson confirmed to Task & Purpose.

Gibson has been suspended pending the outcome of his court case, said MyRon Young, a spokesman for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command.. Young deferred further questions to the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. Task & Purpose has reached out to both organizations.

News of Gibson’s arrest had been shared on social media in recent days. Attempts by Task & Purpose to reach Gibson were unsuccessful.

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gibson joined the Army in January 2003. He served as a human resources specialist before becoming a geospatial intelligence imagery analyst in January 2006, according to his official biography.

According to the biography, Gibson has deployed to Iraq and has been awarded the Combat Action Badge, though the page does not specify the time frame of deployments. Gibson has also completed the Basic Airborne Course and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Language Program Manager Course, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied management from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gibson’s military awards include a lengthy list of decorations fairly typical of a soldier of his rank and seniority, including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, and five Army Achievement Medals. His operational decorations and badges include the Iraqi Campaign Medal with 3 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Basic Parachutist Badge, Combat Action Badge, and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in Gold.

He is also an honorary member of the Sergeant Morales Club, which recognizes distinguished noncommissioned officers, and Gibson is a recipient of the Military Intelligence Corps Association Knowlton Award.

