Here is the military service record for the New Orleans attack suspect

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, whom the FBI has identified as the suspect who allegedly killed at least 15 people in New Orleans on Wednesday, served in the Army from March 2007 to July 2020 after briefly enlisting in the Navy’s delayed entry program, defense officials told Task & Purpose.

“Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was in the regular Army as a Human Resource Specialist (42A) and Information Technology (IT) Specialist (25B) from March 2007 until January 2015 and then in the Army Reserve as an IT Specialist (25B) from January 2015 until July 2020,” a defense official said. “He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010. He held the rank of Staff Sergeant at the end of service.”

His awards include three Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, NATO Medal, two Meritorious Unit Commendations, the Parachutist Badge, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, allegedly drove a Ford pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans about 3:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to a statement released by the FBI.

Jabbar, 42, allegedly got out of the truck and opened fire on others until he was shot and killed by law enforcement, the FBI statement says. Dozens of people were injured in the attack, including two police officers, who were taken to a local hospital. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Weapons and a possible improvised explosive device, or IED, were found in the truck, and other possible IEDs were found in New Orleans’ French Quarter, the FBI statement says. FBI special agent bomb technicians along with other law enforcement officers are investigating the potential bombs, and they will disarm any explosive devices, the statement said.

An Islamic State group flag was found in the pickup truck, which appears to be rented, according to the FBI. Investigators are looking into whether Jabbar had any connections to terrorist organizations and how he obtained the truck used in the attack.

In addition to serving in the Army, Jabbar enlisted in the Navy in August 2004 but was discharged from the service’s delayed entry program a month later, a Navy spokesperson told Task & Purpose. Jabbar did not go to boot camp.

“Because he did not serve in the Navy, there is no additional information to add to the attached biography,” the Navy spokesperson said.

Investigators do not believe that Jabbar acted alone, Althea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans field office, said at a Wednesday news conference.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Althea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans field office, Duncan told reporters. “We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates. That’s why we need the public’s help. We are asking if anybody had any interaction with Shamsud-Din Jabbar in the last 72 hours that you contact us.”

