Security tightened at military bases following New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks

U.S. military bases across North America are initiating heightened security measures, including suspending the Trusted Traveler Program, following violent attacks this week in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

The order from U.S. Northern Command, which multiple installations announced on Friday, Jan. 3, directs bases to initiate a full identification check at all entry points onto bases. Anyone 18 years and older must present their IDs to security at gates. The military’s Trusted Traveler Program is suspended until further notice, per the bases.

“Due to the recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, U.S. Northern Command directed increased force protection measures at installations, facilities, and units within the USNORTHCOM Area of Responsibility, which includes the continental United States and Alaska. This is a prudent measure to ensure the safety and security of our installations and personnel,” Northern Command said in a statement to the San Antonio Express-News and News 4 San Antonio in Texas. “This may have the potential to cause delays for personnel or visitors entering installations.”

Northern Command did not immediately respond to questions from Task & Purpose about the decision.

The order impacts bases for all military branches. The The Trusted Traveler Program let Department of Defense employees, as well as uniformed service members to vouch for the occupants of their vehicles when accessing a base. Now those guests must get visitor passes through base offices. Other measures include full ID checks of all vehicle occupants and random vehicle searches.

The order from NORTHCOM comes after the two violent incidents on Jan. 1. In New Orleans, the suspect, Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a rented truck into a crowd and opened fire on people before being shot and killed. More than a dozen people died in the attack and many more were injured. An Islamic State group flag was found inside the truck.

Hours later in Las Vegas, active-duty Green Beret Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger drove a rented Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel, which then exploded, setting off fuel and fireworks inside the car. Seven people were wounded. Authorities say that Lievelsberger shot himself before the Cybertruck exploded. Authorities have said the two attacks are not connected.

Statements shared by the military did not suggest any immediate or imminent threat to installations, but the “decision comes as a precautionary measure following recent events in New Orleans and Las Vegas,” according to the announcement on the new rules from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

It’s unclear how long the new security measures ordered by NORTHCOM will be in effect for.

