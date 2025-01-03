Conspiracy theories about suspects’ military service run rampant after New Year’s Day violence

We’re only on the third day of the new year and 2025 has already shown signs of being just as volatile as last year. On New Year’s Day, an apparent act of terrorism in New Orleans left at least 15 dead and a separate incident in Las Vegas left one dead and seven injured.

The FBI has identified Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar — who was also briefly in the Navy’s delayed entry program — as the suspect in the attack on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. Separately, the Army released the service record of Special Forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, whom investigators believe was the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Livelsberger shot himself before the truck exploded.

The deadly incidents immediately prompted speculation online about the alleged perpetrators’ shared service. Social media was flooded with unsupported claims that the two incidents were linked due to Jabbar and Livelsberger both having served at Fort Bragg, now Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (The Associated Press is reporting the two were not there at the same time and the FBI has said there is no link between the two events.)

Still, Elon Musk, the owner of X, has thrown more fuel on the fire by sharing a post from another user who claimed that Ryan Routh, who is charged with trying to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, allegedly visited Fort Liberty “over 100 times” prior to being arrested on Sept. 15. This claim — repeated by Musk as a “good question” — is unsupported by existing reporting and appears to be based on unsubstantiated posts on X. Another X user speculated that Jabbar had been “radicalized by the army bombing civilians.” Once again, social media has proven to be a breeding ground for rumor and innuendo.

Two important points: Investigators have yet to determine what the motives for both incidents were; and if law enforcement agencies determine that Jabbar and Livelsberger were responsible, their military service may not have been a factor in their decision-making. Task & Purpose will always be careful to put crime stories involving veterans into proper context and to also highlight stories about service members and veterans who have risked their own lives to help others.

Normally the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a slow time for news. Not so this time. Here is your weekly rundown:

Thank you for reading this week’s edition of the Pentagon Rundown! We hope things calm down soon. Dry January hasn’t ended this early since a drone strike killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, then head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, five years ago.

Jeff Schogol