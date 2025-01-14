Army recovers 2 of 3 stolen Humvees. Of course, the good one is still missing.

Two out of the three Humvees stolen from an Army Reserve Center in Tustin, California, have been recovered, the Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed to Task & Purpose on Tuesday.

The Tustin Police Department confirmed that two soft-sided Humvees were recovered after they were stolen earlier this month. An up-armored Humvee is still at large — along with eight machine gun vehicle mounts, seven free-standing machine gun tripods, 18 bayonets, 40 pairs of binoculars, and medical supplies.

The Tustin Police Department said in a posted update that the two recovered Humvees were located in Santa Ana in Orange County on Saturday.

The whole fiasco started on Jan. 8 between 8:00 and 11:30 p.m. local time when an unknown number of people cut through the motor pool security fence, which sits close to major thoroughfares in the city.

Tustin police said multiple locks on military lockers had been cut, allowing the perpetrators to steal the military gear before driving away with the three Humvees. The police and the Army Reserve have said it’s unknown how long the burglars were in the parking lot, but had attempted to break into another military locker but were unable to get it open.

Task & Purpose previously reported that this is the fourth time in the past five years that Humvees have been stolen from military sites in California. It’s unknown who is responsible and what their motive is for stealing the equipment.

That said, it’s hard to understand why anyone would want to make off with one of the military’s most useless — and uncomfortable — vehicles, let alone the soft-sided variant of the Humvee.



