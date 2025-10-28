Troops, families and military civilians: How is the shutdown affecting you?

The government shutdown continues to grind on, and there’s no end in sight.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that troops would begin going without pay starting Nov. 15 if the shutdown continues, even as many families prepare for the holiday season. Earlier this month, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that this could be the longest shutdown in American history.

Task & Purpose has continued to cover military issues related to the shutdown, including missing or incorrect mid-month paychecks, emergency loan troubles, service obligation extensions and Congressional infighting over legislation that could restart military pay.

But we know that the shutdown extends beyond those issues and occurs away from the limelight of Capitol Hill. And we want to hear more from you — troops, military families, veterans, federal employees and contractors — as the government’s closure reaches its fourth week.

Is your unit’s training happening as expected? Are you able to attend the military schools you signed up for? Are you experiencing any differences in medical or mental health resources? Can you find childcare? Are military civilians continuing work despite being furloughed?

In short, what is the public missing about how the shutdown is affecting you?

If you’d like to talk to us about this, please fill out the form below and we’ll follow up.