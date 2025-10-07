Hegseth directs new task force to come up with ‘barracks investment plan’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the establishment of a Pentagon-run barracks initiative on Tuesday, giving a new Barracks Task Force 30 days to come up with an “investment plan” to improve troop housing.

Substandard barracks have long been a top concern for junior troops who live in them. Complaints about mold, rodents, squatters, exposed wiring, faulty appliances, clunky ventilation and dilapidated structures have been common among service members in barracks and other military housing for years.

Military leaders have conceded that during twenty years of the Global War on Terror, military housing took a back seat to combat priorities, leaving barracks to rot and troops – typically young and under the rank of sergeant – to suffer in substandard conditions.

“Every warfighter of our joint force deserves housing that is clean, comfortable and safe,” Hegseth said in a video posted on X. “Our military barracks are where warriors go to rest and recover, a place they go to mentally and physically prepare for the next fight.”

Robert Evans, who runs the Yelp-like Hots&Cots app that allows service members to leave reviews of military housing, said the announcement was good news.

“Inject this into my veins,” said Evans. “I love to see that we got a big announcement from him on this.”

Evans said he has been waiting for Hegseth to address barracks and living issues since he took over as Pentagon chief. Tuesday’s announcement, Evans said, “is the most he’s ever spoken of it.”

Hegseth cited a 2023 Government Accountability Office report, which found that the Pentagon did not have adequate oversight of its housing and that thousands of service members lived in below-standard housing.

Hegseth’s speech included a theme he returns to often in public comments, accusing former President Joe Biden’s administration of doing “nothing” in the wake of the GAO report. While housing issues have long been pervasive across the military, several barracks improvement programs were launched before President Donald Trump took office.

But poor barracks, said Evans, have long been a problem that transcends politics.

“These issues of barracks conditions go back after administration after administration after administration,” Evans said. “So they’re not new issues to anybody who’s been in the military.”

The Marine Corps launched its Barracks 2030 strategy in 2023, a project it said would improve barracks for roughly 17,000 Marines who were identified in the GAO report as living in substandard housing.

The program includes pilot programs aimed at a systemic lack of oversight in the barracks, revamped maintenance reporting systems, hiring civilians to take a load off of young Marines’ shoulders, wall-to-wall room inspections, and some now-completed new housing construction. Officials have warned the effort could slip into the next decade should funding dwindle.

Some funds aimed at barracks improvements under Hegseth have been spent on other priorities. In May, the Pentagon diverted $1 billion meant for Army barracks improvements to fund operations at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Task & Purpose reported in July that the Defense Department shifted another $200 million from Marine Corps barracks, military-run schools and other facilities to instead help pay to build a 20-mile-long border wall in Arizona.

Pervasive barracks issues continue to arise. In May, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was “appalled” at the state of some barracks in Guam, a key strategic hub for the military’s Pacific operations, and ordered a force-wide barracks inspection.

Hegseth said that the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump championed allocated more than $1 billion to fund housing restoration. But that funding was split between the services and represents less than 1% of the total defense spending within the Beautiful Bill.

“I think a billion dollars is a great down payment – a step in the right direction,” Evans said. “I think we need to see more, because $1 billion is a very small amount of money when you look at our facilities backlog, which is in the billions.”

Meanwhile, the military has been slowly pushing for more privatization in military life, to include dining facilities and barracks. That effort has been promoted by some members of Congress, but the military has had a long, complicated and sometimes disastrous track record of relying on private companies to take care of its troops.

Evans said that he hopes the task force is looking for “on-the-ground feedback” rather than relying on privatized entities to collect information that may have their own interests in profit or may not be as transparent as troops would be about issues.

He also noted that the Barracks Task Force should do unannounced visits to avoid “barracks parties” where troops are made to quickly clean or fix issues prior to senior leaders coming to inspect housing.

“I hope we see some action come from it,” Evans said of Hegseth’s announcement. “This administration has been very action-oriented, so I’m hoping to see some action.”