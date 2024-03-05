Soldiers can now tell the U.S. Army exactly what it’s like to live in barracks and housing. The service launched it’s annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey Monday, looking for anonymous, Army-wide feedback about the housing experiences of Soldiers and their families.

This year’s survey was sent to more than 110,000 tenants in Army privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing. Officials say results will guide improvements in barracks and housing, services and community amenities.

“Our Soldiers and their families deserve the best possible living conditions,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9. “This survey is a vital tool for understanding their needs and experiences.”

Though the survey is sent out annually, Army housing has been more at the forefront of policy discussion in recent months than in previous years. Along with ongoing recruiting woes, the Army has come under criticism from Congress to junior enlisted ranks for a series of embarrassing housing-related missteps.

In February, a contracting dispute allowed trash to build up around Fort Liberty’s barracks for weeks. In September, a damning GAO report found mold and dangerous conditions across barracks in every service. In response, a General told an audience at an Army event that moldy barracks weren’t a maintenance problem but a discipline problem for soldiers who lived there.

Robert Evans, a veteran who launched the Hots & Cots app in October to bring visibility to housing problems on bases, said he hopes the Army will take seriously both the results and the need for confidentiality.

“I think anything with the Department of Defense, you wonder how anonymous is it going to be?” Rogers told Task & Purpose. “My experience working getting issues resolved as a mediator between soldiers and leadership is a major issue is fearing repercussion.”

But the information in the survey, Roberts said, would likely be valuable if the Army plans to use it.

“I hope they get good information,” he said. “It’s always valuable to have feedback.”

The survey will be confidential, according to the Army, and is voluntary. Soldiers should receive an email with instructions how to logon to the survey site, which will be online until April 18. Soldiers who have not received an instructions email can request one at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.

“Taking care of our people is our number one priority,” Vereen said. “The health and welfare of our Soldiers are foundational to Army readiness, and this survey is part of our ongoing efforts to uphold our unwavering commitment to our Soldiers and their families.”

The latest on Task & Purpose