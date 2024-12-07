82nd Airborne soldier turns himself in at Canadian border for desertion

An American soldier who claims to have deserted from the military 16 years ago was arrested this week at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing. The soldier, identified by the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division as Sgt. Christopher M. Vassey, arrived at the border crossing that links the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls on Dec. 3.

In a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that Vassey arrived at the border crossing to “turn himself in” for deserting from the U.S. military. Upon a secondary inspection to confirm his identity, CBP discovered there was an Army warrant for military desertion out for Vassey and he was arrested.

A spokesman for the 82nd Airborne confirmed Vassey’s identity to Task & Purpose, and said that he is currently assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

According to the soldier, he is 38 years old and deserted from the U.S. Army 16 years ago in 2008. The Army confirmed that Vassey joined the Army as an infantryman in April 2006.

“As this matter is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to provide further information,” Lt. Col. César Santiago, director of public affairs for the 82nd Airborne Division, said in a statement.

Per CBP, members of the Army’s Fort Liberty, North Carolina Provost Marshal’s Office took custody of Vassey after his arrest. Canada’s National Post newspaper reported that the soldier was carrying only a bag when he turned himself in at the border.

It is unclear if Vassey has been formally charged with desertion or any other crime since being taken into custody. Task & Purpose also contacted Army Criminal Investigation Division regarding Vassey’s case, but as of press time has not received a response.

Punishment for military desertion varies, but can include forfeiting pay, court martial, prison time and a dishonorable discharge. Pvt. Travis King, who deserted from the U.S. Army to North Korea in 2023, was dishonorably discharged in September, but was also released from prison for time served by the military judge overseeing his case.

