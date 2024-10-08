11th Airborne soldier injured during parachute jump in Hawaii

An 11th Airborne Division soldier was injured during a jump while training in Hawaii Monday, Army officials said.

“The status of the injured soldier is not available at this time,” the service said in a statement.

The soldier was injured during an 11th airborne joint forcible entry exercise where hundreds of paratroopers from Hawaii and Alaska units jumped out of Air Force C-17s. The accident occurred at the Pōhakuloa Training Area, which is between the Mauna Loa, Mauna Kea and the Hualalai Volcanic Mountains on the island of Hawaii.

The practice jump was part of Exercise Arctic Aloha, which soldiers in the 11th airborne’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted ahead of their deployment to the Pacific region.

Army officials said the incident is under investigation.

“The purpose of this operation is to prepare Spartan Paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility through establishment of multiple intermediate staging bases, joint planning, and joint forcible entry operations in both the tropical and arctic environment found in the INDOPACIFIC,” according to the Army.

The accident follows another jump accident last month at the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana where one soldier was killed and another was injured. Task & Purpose learned that Army officials initially suspected that a parachute malfunction may have caused the death of the soldier, Pfc. Matthew Perez.

