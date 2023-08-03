A 2nd Cavalry Regiment soldier killed Tuesday in Germany was remembered as “absolutely the best of us” as a friend and soldier by a former teammate on the West Point rugby team.

1st Lt. Hailey Hodsden, a Texas native and 2021 graduate of the US Military Academy, was killed near the town of Tirschenreuth when the Stryker vehicle she was traveling in was struck by a civilian truck.

Tirschenreuth is about 40 miles from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Rose Barracks in Vilseck, where Hodsden was assigned. The 24-year-old Dripping Springs, Texas, native had been in the unit for a little over a year, according to Army officials.

Hodsden commissioned as an armor officer from the US Military Academy, where she played rugby. Former teammate 1st Lt. Sydney Dawson, now with the 82nd Airborne Division, told Task & Purpose that Hodsden was “absolutely the best of us. She was one of the most kind and compassionate people I’ve ever met.”

According to the Instagram account for the Army women’s rugby team, Hodsden won the team’s Guvi Award as a senior, which Dawson said is given to “the player that has the most positive impacts on those around her.”

Hodsden was a platoon leader with the regiment’s 4th Squadron, the Army said in a release.

“Hailey was an exceptional leader,” said Lt. Col. Joseph M. Byerly, 4th Squadron Commander. “As the Saber family mourns her loss, we are reminded of the courage and commitment that she displayed each day. She was a true example for others to emulate.”

“Lt. Hodsden was well-respected by all who knew and served with her. She was a valued Dragoon and teammate,” said Col. Robert S. McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, known as the Dragoons. “We extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow Dragoons.”

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is also known as the 2nd Dragoons.

No other U.S. personnel were injured in the crash, officials said.

