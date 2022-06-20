Leaked barracks orgy video gets hundreds of British paratroopers barred from NATO mission

British paratroopers are being barred from deploying to a NATO exercise in the Balkans after videos leaked online of soldiers having an orgy with a civilian woman in the barracks.

According to The Times of London, military police earlier this month began investigating paratroopers of the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment. The Times reported on June 7 that video clips “were circulated on social media” of a civilian woman engaging in a consensual orgy with the paratroopers in the Melville Barracks “while dozens watched.”

The videos reportedly showed “sexual activity in different areas of the base,” according to The Times. A British Army investigation determined the woman had been brought into the barracks “as many as 31 times in five months,” according to The Times.

The decision to bar the battalion from deployment came less than a week after Gen. Sir Patrick Sanders took over as the head of the U.K. Army. On June 16, Sanders sent a letter to senior leaders, calling the paratroopers’ behavior “unacceptable, corrosive and detrimental to the army’s reputation.” While the investigation determined that “no crime had been committed,” The Times reported, Sanders said the behavior and subsequent videos could have been used to “denigrate women.”

A British Army soldier from the 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment secures the helicopter landing strip (HLS) during operation Southern Beast on August 6, 2008 in Maywand District in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. (Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest in military news, entertainment, and gear in your inbox daily.

The soldiers were preparing to deploy to the Balkans for a 10-day military exercise with NATO allies. But Sanders said in the letter that he was “not prepared to risk the NATO mission or the reputation of the British Army by deploying 3 Para at this time.” The unit previously deployed to Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s consolidation of power last August.

Instead, leaders are considering sending another battalion to the NATO exercise in the Balkans, according to The Times. The soldiers involved in the leaked videos will also be kept from participating in another upcoming rotation for the battalion.

The recent scandal is far from the first sex-related incident for the British military. As The Times reported, a nuclear submarine’s crew allegedly had “drug-fueled parties while the submarine was docked in the U.S. to pick up nuclear warheads” in 2017. An investigation found that nine troops had cocaine in their systems while on duty and that the submarine’s captain and second-in-command allegedly had extramarital affairs on board.

British Elite Paratrooper, 3rd battalion Parachute Regiment (3rd Para), Corporal Andy Smith instructs Kenya Wildlife and Forest Services rangers during an anti-poaching training exercise in Nanyuki on December 5, 2013. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

More recently, soldiers from 3rd Para were accused of “unprofessional behavior” during a May exercise in North Macedonia, The Times reported.

The paratroopers barred from the deployment will “lose out on a medal and extra pay” since they are not allowed on the deployment, according to The Times. Recent events, Sanders reportedly said in his letter, indicate the soldiers of the battalion are not “demonstrating the levels of discipline and respect for others expected of one of our battalions.”

The latest on Task & Purpose

Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.