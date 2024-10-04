100 Marines showed up for an Iwo Jima veteran’s 100th Birthday

Eddie Vincek was 19 when he and the rest of 1st Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment landed on Iwo Jima. Vincek landed on the rocky Pacific island an hour after the first wave, he said in an interview with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

“Working on a dairy farm,” he told the VFW, “I was used to seeing animal blood, but not human blood covering over the ground.”

On September 29, Vincek celebrated his 100th birthday at a Ruritan Club in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he was a farmer for most of his life after leaving the Marine Corps in 1946.

For the party, 100 active-duty Marines showed up to help him celebrate. The Marines came from Training Company, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, in Yorktown, Virginia, about an hour from Chesapeake.

The Marines stood in formation to sing Happy Birthday “for Corporal Vincek.”

UCpl. Eddie Vincek with Marines of Training Company, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, in Yorktown, Virginia. Photo by Lance Cpl. Catherine S. Verenzuela Mariano. Lance Cpl. Catherine Verenzuela Mariano

On February 19, 1945, Vincek was assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment, 5th Marine Division for the Iwo Jima landing. In fierce fighting, the 28th Regiment was the only Marine unit to reach its objective for the day at the base of Mount Suribachi.

It was also Marines from the 28th Regiment — though not Vincek’s battalion — who first planted a flag on top of the mountain (and a second one the next day), leading to the iconic photograph and design of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial.

Two men from Vincek’s 1st Battalion were awarded the Medal of Honor at Iwo Jima. Of the battalion’s 22 officers, only two emerged from the battle uninjured.

“I was one of the few that walked off carrying my own gear,” Vincek told the VFW. “So many others had been killed or wounded and weren’t able to carry their own gear off the island.”

