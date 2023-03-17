The Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps reflects on his biggest leadership regret and ‘living with guilt’

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black has spent 35 years working to be the best Marine he could be, but he recently shared that there is one time where he feels he fell short.

In 2010, a Marine under his command was killed by an improvised explosive device while deployed to Afghanistan, and Black has wondered ever since if he could have done more to have prevented the incident from happening, Black recently told Matthew Cothron, who co-hosts the Zero Blog Thirty podcast as “Uncle Chaps.”

Cothron’s March 6 interview with Black covered a variety of topics, including why the Marine Corps is getting rid of its tanks and Scout Snipers. However, toward the end of the interview, Cothron asked Black what he believes his biggest leadership failure has been during his entire Marine Corps career.

After pausing for several seconds, Black said that was not a difficult question to answer.

Black recalled how in 2010 he was serving as the battalion sergeant major for 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, which was deployed to the Musa Qala district in Helmand province, Afghanistan. One day, a jump platoon — which is tasked with protecting a Marine battalion’s commander and other leaders during missions — had to go outside the wire to bring a Combat Logistics Battalion through friendly lines so it could resupply the unit.