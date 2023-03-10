It turns out, Ukrainian forces really like the old-school Maxim machine gun. Or at least the Imperial Russian and later Soviet version of it, the PM1910.

Although the Maxim machine gun was originally created way back in the 1880s, today’s war in Ukraine has surfaced a sometimes bizarre mix of weapons and tactics. There are modern drones and troops just as likely to carry tablets as rifles. Mid-century Cold War tanks and armored personnel carriers are taking the field alongside modern rocket systems. Satellite imagery is helping troops endure old-school trench warfare. And Ukrainian fighters have been busting out machine guns that are more than 100 years old.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news, entertainment, and gear in your inbox daily.

Take for instance this recent video of a fighter using an old Maxim, fitted with decidedly modern add-ons such as optics and a suppressor.

Only in #Ukraine: A PM M1910/30 Maxim gun with optics, stock, and suppressor. pic.twitter.com/JG1IoPEmfE — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) March 5, 2023

And if one Maxim isn’t enough, why not rig up four into one large anti-drone system? That’s what Ukrainian fighters recently did, creating a four-gun turret specifically meant to shoot down Russian drones. And even though the guns are old, it’s 2023, so the design was posted to TikTok set to a hip-hop song.

Unique Ukrainian design of four Maxim machine guns for shooting down Iranian-made Shahed 136 kamikaze drones. pic.twitter.com/vYcIyPLPOx — Tarmo 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 🇫🇮 🇪🇺 NAFO 🦁 (@TarmoFella) March 2, 2023

Even with Russia’s equipment troubles, it has been steadily deploying weaponized aerial drones, including the Iranian-made Shahed 131. Russia has been using drones for targeted attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, but as with much of their offensive efforts, have not been able to integrate them and other weapons systems into a full combined-arms strategy. The drones are still lethal, hence the ingenuity here from the Ukrainian soldiers.