Out of the 22 Navy officers just promoted to admiral, none were women

The most recent Navy promotion list continued a year-long trend of women in the service not moving up to flag officer ranks.

By Patty Nieberg, Matt White

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GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 23, 2025) - Midshipman candidates from New Student Indoctrination (NSI) Cycle 1 march to their graduation ceremony at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC) aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, June 23. NSI is a physically demanding 2.5-week course that provides standardized basic military instruction to Midshipman candidates and supports their transition into the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). NROTC falls under Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), which is led by Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh and headquartered aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial training for Navy enlisted and officer accessions, including RTC, Officer Training Command, and NROTC units at more than 160 colleges and universities. NSTC is also responsible for the Navy’s Citizen Development Program, which includes Navy National Defense Cadet Corps and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps units globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)
A recent promotion list of Navy captains to rear admiral lower half evoked a conversation about the barriers for women in Navy officer pipelines. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III.

The Pentagon’s latest set of Navy promotions, advancing more than 20 Navy captains to one-star admiral, included zero women, reinvigorating a debate about the barriers women face in their climb to the highest rungs of the military.

Last week, the Pentagon released a list of 22 appointments by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of Navy captains to rear admiral, lower half, which are one-star flag officers at the O-7 paygrade.

Promotion from captain to admiral is the first of the flag ranks among the naval officer corps, and is the most selective for officers in the Navy.

The list released last week continued a year-long trend of women in the service not moving up to flag officer ranks. A review by Task & Purpose of Pentagon promotion lists found that the last time the Navy promoted a woman from captain to rear admiral was last June, when three women were among 15 captains given their first star. Since December 2025, 29 men have been promoted or assigned to new positions as admirals. 

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According to March Defense Department personnel data, about 15% of active duty Navy captains are women, or roughly one of every seven. However, only one of every 20 active duty admirals is a woman.

Jessica Ruttenber, a former Air Force KC-135 pilot and member of Women in the Service Coalition, first highlighted the recent promotion list in a May 24 Substack post. 

“It could happen, but statistically it shouldn’t happen,” Ruttenber said. 

Pipelines to higher ranks

The lack of women represented in the latest set of promotions is indicative of the systemic issues of the limited “pipelines” that feed the general and flag officer ranks, Ruttenber told Task & Purpose.

Part of the problem, Ruttenber points out, is that senior operational command positions are predominantly made up of sailors from operational career fields like surface warfare, submarine, aviation, information warfare, and special warfare. 

Many of those jobs were previously closed to women, which impacted their ability to move into leadership positions.

Surface warfare and aviation roles were opened in 1993, when Congress allowed women to serve on combatant ships. The first wave of women who benefitted from those opportunities as young officers only began to reach senior ranks in recent years, said Shannon Martin McClain, a 20-year Navy pilot who retired in 2018. 

“At this point, we are where women and men have served full careers with the opportunity for billets that would lead to operational command and flag officer rank,” she said. “Those women will be at 28-32 years of service at this point. So the first class of 1994 from the Naval Academy, for example, people who commissioned in 1994, would have been the first people who served a full career beyond that.”

Adm. Michelle Howard was the first woman to become a four-star admiral in 2014, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti became the first woman to lead the Navy as the Chief of Naval Operations in 2023. 

Submarine billets were opened to women officers in 2010 and special warfare roles in 2015.

250730-N-FS097-1282 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) Capt. Joshua Wenker, right, relieves Capt. Matthew Thomas as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a change of command ceremony on Vinson’s flight deck, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nate Jordan)
The most recent Navy promotion list continued a year-long trend of women in the service not moving up to flag officer ranks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Jordan.

“I’m pretty incredulous that there would be no women on that list, because [it] just seems to me common sense percentage-wise. I understand there are issues with the pipeline,” said Julie Kubal, a former flight officer. “Submarines were only opened up to women so long ago, so there aren’t as many senior women in that particular part of the Navy, but women have been in aviation for and in combat aviation for a very long time now.”

Kubal commissioned from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996 and flew EP-3E Aries II electronic reconnaissance aircraft. Kubal said as one of the earliest women in both the academy and at her squadron, today’s Navy should reflect the last few decades of progress.

“That was 30 plus years ago, and there were already senior women in my squadron who had already been promoted,” she said. “The number of women grads [at the Naval Academy] is much higher now than it was when I graduated in ’96, so the pipeline has been getting fed all these many years.”

Navy falls farther behind Army, Air Force

As of March, according to Department of Defense data, the Navy had 207 admirals, of which 13, or 6%, were women. Of the Army’s 259 generals, 11% were women. In the Air Force, 13% of its 230 generals were women — numbers that do not include this month’s promotions, which moved three female Army colonels to brigadier general and four in the Air Force, while the Navy promoted only men to admiral.

Task & Purpose reviewed 22 Pentagon announcements of General and Flag officer appointments since December 2025. The Navy announced 29 promotions or assignments for admirals in that time span. None went to women. In the same timeframe, 15% of general officer promotions in the Army went to women. In the Air and Space Force, combined, 10% did. 

The Marine Corps has promoted 36 officers into or within its corps of 90 generals since December 2025, one of whom was a woman. 

Ruttenber said the promotion pipeline gaps are emphasized by a string of high-profile firings of women in leadership positions across the services and reports of political interference in promotion lists. 

241206-N-JC343-1016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 06, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti is greeted by Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County, onboard Naval Air Station Point Mugu enroute to the Reagan National Defense Forum, Dec 6, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)
Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti was the first woman to lead the service. She was fired in 2025. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason.

Adm. Francetti was fired in Hegseth’s first weeks as defense secretary, and Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield was dismissed soon after. Last July, Vice Adm. Yvette Davids was removed as the superintendent of the Naval Academy. The New York Times and NPR have both reported that Hegseth has blocked several women in other services from promotion lists. 

Ruttenber said she’s been doing pro bono work for federal lawmakers since the Pentagon shut down its Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, DACOWITS — a civilian board of experts that studied recruitment, retention, and career issues impacting women.

“Without them having organizations like DACOWITS that studies this, there is no way to know,” Ruttenber said. “It took decades to get here and we are undoing years, decades of progress for women. It feels like one step forward, five steps back, and it’s gonna take a long time to recover from this.”

 

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Patty Nieberg Avatar

Patty Nieberg

Senior Reporter

Patty is a senior reporter for Task & Purpose. She’s reported on the military for five years, embedding with the National Guard during a hurricane and covering Guantanamo Bay legal proceedings for an alleged al Qaeda commander.

Matt White Avatar

Matt White

Senior Editor

Matt White is a senior editor at Task & Purpose. He was a pararescueman in the Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard for eight years and has more than a decade of experience in daily and magazine journalism.