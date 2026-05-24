One dead, others wounded in shooting at Fort Hood recreation area

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Fort Hood military police got into a shootout with civilians Saturday night, in an incident that left one person dead, the Army said on Sunday. At least two others were wounded during the fight at a recreation center next to the base, which is now under investigation.

Fort Hood officials confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on May 23, after two military police officers from the base responded to a fight at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. While trying to break up the crowd, gunfire broke out.

“One civilian was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to their injuries,” Fort Hood officials said in a statement Sunday morning. “Another non-DoD affiliated civilian was transported to an area hospital and remains in stable condition. One service member was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.”

Video posted to social media, including on the Army subreddit and the popular US Army WTF! Moments Facebook page shows military police trying to get the crowd at the park to disperse. It doesn’t show how the gunfight started, but several shots ring out and the crowd runs. One military police officer can be seen on camera running back towards the gunfire after the group scatters. He then aims and fires in the direction of where several muzzle flashes are seen. The video stops before the end of the incident, but more than a dozen gunshots were heard during the fight.

Army officials said that scene was “quickly secured,” with the Killeen Daily Herald reporting the recreation area had reopened on Sunday. First responders from the base and outside agencies arrived at the recreation area and those wounded were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area is operated by the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program at Fort Hood and is open to the public.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident, which CID and Fort Hood officials said is in its preliminary stages.