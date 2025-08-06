Five soldiers shot by active shooter at Fort Stewart, Georgia

A shooter was apprehended but part of the base still remains on lockdown. The base is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.

By Patty Nieberg

The 3rd Infantry Division color guard on Cotrell Field, Fort Stewart, GA. At least 5 soldiers were shot on the base Wednesday in a mass shooting. Photo by Lt. Col. Brian Fickel

Five soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, by a gunman on base, officials at the installation said in a Facebook post. The shooter has been apprehended, officials said, with “no active threat to the community.”

The base is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division with about 10,000 active duty soldiers and their family members living on the installation, according to U.S. census information, while just over 50,000 residents live in and around nearby Hinesville.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat wounded soldiers on site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital on base for additional treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred in the section of base occupied by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, a small complex on the North side of the main post. Law enforcement was dispatched to the complex a few minutes before 11 a.m. and the installation went into lockdown minutes later, officials said in a post.

The base lockdown was mostly lifted but the 2nd ABCT area remains on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story. Task & Purpose will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

Patty Nieberg Avatar

Patty Nieberg

Senior Staff Writer

Patty is a senior staff writer for Task & Purpose. She’s reported on the military for five years, embedding with the National Guard during a hurricane and covering Guantanamo Bay legal proceedings for an alleged al Qaeda commander.