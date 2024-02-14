The Army Reserve has identified a soldier who died in a Feb. 11 “non-combat related incident” at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait as Lt. Col. Troy E. Bartley.

Bartley, 57, was a dietician assigned to the 3rd Medical Command (Forward), 1st Theater Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve news release says.

“We lost a husband, father, friend, expert, and leader from this terrible tragedy,” Col. Thomas A. McMahan, commander of 3rd Medical Command (Forward), said in a statement. “It is hard to lose a member of our Army family, and as we mourn together, we send our deepest sympathies to his family.”

No information has been publicly released about the circumstances surrounding Bartley’s death.

“The exact cause of death is still under review,” the Army Reserve news release says.

Originally from Alton, Illinois, Bartley joined the Army in 2003, the news release says. He attended the Army Medical Officer Basic Course and went on to join the 325th Medical Hospital in Independence, Missouri.

During his Army career, Bartley served in various roles including as a dietician, company commander, brigade executive officer, and battalion commander, the news release says. In July, he joined 1st Theater Support Command forward in Kuwait as a dietician supporting U.S. troops deployed to the U.S. Central Command theater of operations for Operation Spartan Shield.

Bartley’s military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal.

