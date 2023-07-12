Treamon Lacy, the Army veteran accused of crashing a Humvee into 3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, was medically retired due to back problems and previously served as a volunteer helping fellow veterans, his father told Task & Purpose on Wednesday.

Leamon Lacy Jr. said that his son was medically retired from the Army in 2013 and has a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He also said that he believes his son had not been taking prescribed medication for mental stress before Monday’s incident.

“When you don’t take your medicine, that’s when things can go haywire,” Leamon Lacy Jr. said.

The elder Lacy said he has no idea why his son allegedly stole a Humvee and drove into the entrance of the headquarters building on Monday. However, Leamon Lacy Jr. also said he is “pretty sure” that Treamon Lacy’s time in the Army affected him.

“I’m a vet myself; so, it’s nothing like we openly talk about anything that may have affected us,” Leamon Lacy Jr. said. “We just kind of move on, but he’s never given me any pertinent details of everything that might have affected him.”

Treamon Lacy served in the Army from June 2002 to July 2013 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, reaching the rank of staff sergeant, according to his service record, which was provided to Task & Purpose on Wednesday. He deployed to Iraq from January 2005 to January 2006 and again from September 2008 to August 2009.

His military awards include four Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals; two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, two Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge, his service record shows.

Leamon Lacy Jr. said he is not aware of Treamon Lacy being wounded or injured during his two deployments to Iraq. He believes his son’s strained back may have been caused by the wear and tear that soldiers’ bodies endure from carrying heavy gear and performing other physically demanding tasks.

He has not spoken with Treamon Lacy since his arrest, but he believes his son did not intend to hurt anyone.

Treamon Lacy was also featured in a 2017 news story about his work as a volunteer with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center near Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia

In the story, Treamon Lacy said he wanted to draw upon his experiences in the Army to assist other veterans. At the time, he was studying engineering technology at college.

Treamon Lacy said that he came from a military family, noting that his father served in the Air Force for 25 years and his grandfather was in the Army.

“I’m proud of my service because I feel like I was part of a goal, and that’s to keep America safe. I’m glad I was able to do my duty and serve my country,” Treamon Lacy told WMAZ in 2017.

Lacy’s father said his son’s history of volunteering and looking out for others should be the story people consider about his son.

“That, in my opinion, is a good picture to paint – not the one where the incident happened,” he said.

