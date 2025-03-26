Army locates Hercules vehicle that missing 3rd Infantry Division soldiers were in

The Army said it had found the vehicle that four soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division were in when they disappeared from a training exercise in Lithuania, U.S. Army Africa and Europe confirmed Wednesday.

The Army did not provide any updates on the whereabouts of the soldiers.

“The vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and other Lithuanian authorities,” the Army said in a release.

The four disappeared in a training area near Pabradė, which sits less than 10 miles from the border of Belarus. The Army said all four were members 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which is based in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Lithuanian media reported that the soldiers were the crew of an M88 Hercules, a tracked, tank-like vehicle used on the battlefield as an armored tow truck, recovering disabled armored vehicles.

The soldiers were “conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident,” the Army said.

“I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general. “It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders.”

This story will be updated.

