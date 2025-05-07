This Army combat medic fought off an active shooter and rendered first aid

An airborne soldier was recently recognized for fighting off an active shooter in North Carolina and saving a gunshot victim’s life in June 2023.

Sgt. Brian R. Lieberman received the Soldier’s Medal, which is the highest non-combat award given to soldiers for voluntarily risking their lives in order to aid or protect another person. Indeed, the criteria for the award stresses that it cannot be given “solely on the basis of saving a life,” or being a “good Samaritan.” Rather, the recipient must have demonstrated heroism that sets them apart from their peers and must have faced significant personal risk.

In that regard, Lieberman, a medic with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 307th Brigade Support Battalion, more than met the requirements for the award.

Lieberman received his award during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Tuesday from Col. Jason Schuerger, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Schuerger called it “a rare instance of valor and heroism” that was well deserved for someone who re-told the story “like I would talk about a dinner party the weekend before. You were matter-of-fact. You were nonchalant.”

“We’re here to recognize you today, because that is not how a sane human being responds. That’s exactly how our Airborne medics respond in circumstances, circumstances like that,” Schuerger said. “Sgt. Liberman, make no mistake, your devotion and actions have distinguished you and brought great pride to our unit. You’re a phenomenal example of the preparedness and selflessness of the troopers within our formation.”

On June 5, 2023, Lieberman, then a specialist, was sitting in his Fayetteville, North Carolina, apartment when he heard gunshots outside. Lieberman looked out the window and saw people running and screaming near the apartment building’s pool. Grabbing his personally owned firearm, he immediately ran outside and identified himself as an Army medic. One of his neighbors pointed him to a person who’d been shot and desperately needed care.

While treating the gunshot wound, Lieberman saw a car rapidly approaching with the gunman hanging out of the rear window and pointing their firearm toward him. He shielded the gunshot victim with his body while the gunman began shooting. In a scene right out of a movie, Lieberman repositioned himself and took cover behind the maintenance building while the two exchanged fire.

Looking back on it, Lieberman described his reaction as “fight or flight,” adding in an interview later that “I reverted back to everything the Army taught me.”

Lieberman returned to the pool area to tend to the victim’s wound yet again, using a piece of gauze as a seal, treated her shock and helped her maintain consciousness. When police got to the scene with additional medical supplies, Lieberman continued to treat his patient until emergency medical services arrived and took over.

Lieberman said it was an honor to receive the award. He thanked his unit’s leaders for the medical training that paid off, adding that “you never know when you’ll be on the C-17 going to fight these nation’s wars” or responding to a shooter in broad daylight back home.

“As medics were constantly training to become experts of our craft,” he said. “Never stop training, never stop growing your knowledge and skills, and never lose the love of the craft.”

The Soldier’s Medal is an almost 1-and-a-half-inch-wide Bronze octagon displaying a bald eagle standing on a fasces between stars on both sides. The medal hangs on a red, white and blue ribbon. It was established by Congress in July 1926.

During the ceremony, Schuerger also took the time to recognize the role of combat medics, invoking the story of Pfc. Manley Merrill, a WWII combat medic assigned to the 307th Medical Company, which became the support battalion Lieberman is now part of. Merrill received a Silver Star for evacuating casualties from an aid station under heavy enemy fire.

“Without a doubt, our airborne medics move to the sound of gunfire, they treat and often save the lives of our troopers,” Schuerger said. “We recognize you in the same selfless courage of Pfc. Merrill, 80 years ago. You are a combat medic, you move toward danger, treating our wounded and returning fire.”

