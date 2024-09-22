Five college lacrosse players hospitalized after workout led by Navy SEAL graduate

Five athletes from Tufts University’s men’s lacrosse team are in the hospital with a serious and life-threatening muscular disorder after a workout with a U.S. Navy sailor who recently graduated as a Navy SEAL.

A dozen members of the men’s lacrosse team were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after taking part in the workout on Monday, Sept. 16, a spokesman for Tufts University confirmed with Task & Purpose. Five of those athletes were hospitalized due to the severity of their conditions; Tufts said that number could change although as of press time it remains only five. Approximately 50 athletes took part in the 45-minute voluntary workout led by the sailor, who himself was a Tufts University alumnus.

Rhabdomyolysis or “rhabdo” is a condition in which muscles essentially break down in excess from high levels of exertion. Proteins and enzymes go into the bloodstream, with the risks ranging from nausea and vomiting to more severe impacts such as kidney failure, disability and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition, although rare, has been known to occur in high-intensity activities and physical training, from collegiate sports to CrossFit.

It’s not clear what the workout consisted of exactly, and the sailor who led the workout was not named by the university. He was described as a “recent” graduate of the SEAL training program. The university confirmed to Task & Purpose that the sailor was invited by the lacrosse team to train the athletes.

“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts.” Patrick Collins, the university spokesman, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation.

The men’s lacrosse team won the national championship earlier this year in May and compete in the Division III level.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

One study done by the Defense Health Agency and released in April looked at cases of rhabdomyolysis in the U.S. military from 2019-2023. It described rhabdomyolysis as a “largely preventable condition” that “persists as an occupational hazard of military training and operations.”

Navy SEAL training itself is grueling and has resulted in injury and deaths. Some deaths have resulted from accidents, while others have died during the selection course, known as “Hell Week.” That includes the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, or BUD/S.

In 2017, three football players from the University of Oregon were hospitalized after intense sports training, with one player suffering rhabdomyolysis. The university later issued an apology for the incident. In 2011, 13 football players with the University of Iowa were diagnosed with the condition.

The university is launching an investigation into the incident this past week, Collins said in a statement, “with a goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of our student athletes.”

The latest on Task & Purpose