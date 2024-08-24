Missing wife of soldier in Hawaii believed dead

Mischa Johnson, the 19-year-old wife of an Army soldier who went missing more than three weeks ago is believed to be dead, her family said.

In a livestream on social media on Thursday, Aug. 22, Johnson’s sister Marianna Tapiz said that authorities investigating the disappearance now believe that Johnson is likely dead, citing evidence found in Johnson’s husband’s car and their home.

Mischa Johnson was reported missing at the end of July. She was six months pregnant. Army Criminal Investigation Division, which is leading the search for her, has not officially confirmed her death. Authorities are now investigating her husband, an active-duty U.S. Army soldier stationed in Oahu, and looking into his activities in the weeks prior to her disappearance.

Johnson’s husband, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, reported her missing from their home on Schofield Barracks at the start of August. Private Johnson serves as a Cavalry Scout with the 25th Infantry Division, based out of Schofield Barracks. He was detained earlier this month. As of press time he has not been charged with any crime.

In the livestream, Tapiz and her mother Frances Tapiz-Andrian, asked for anyone to come forward with information that could help authorities locate her body.

“I’m asking, I’m pleading please. Please come out. I hurt everyday,” Tapiz-Andrian said.

Army CID is now trying to find out more of where Dewayne Johnson was July 12-Aug. 1. During that period, Mischa Johnson’s family received texts from her phone, but it is not believed that she sent them. Local news outlets in Hawaii report that surveillance footage shows Dewayne Johnson purchasing cleaning supplies and various tools in the period prior to reporting his wife missing.

Army CID previously put out a $10,000 reward for any info that could help locate the missing Johnson. It is working alongside local law enforcement including the Honolulu Police Department.

Anyone with information can reach out anonymously to Army CID by calling (808) 208-0059.

