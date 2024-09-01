Camp Pendleton Marine missing for more than a week

Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron was last seen early on Sunday, Aug. 25 in Carlsbad, California.

By Nicholas Slayton

Posted on Sep 1, 2024 7:08 PM EDT

A missing persons flying for Bailey Cameron.
Bailey Cameron was last seen on Aug. 25. (Image via Facebook)

The Marine Corps is looking for any information that can help locate a Marine who has been missing for the last week.

Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron, 23, went missing last weekend after going out for the evening. Cameron, assigned to a unit at Camp Pendleton, was last seen at the Coyote Bar and Grill in Carlsbad, California, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The next day, his backpack, glasses and cell phone were found at an Italian restaurant a block away from the bar he was last seen in and were turned over to Carlsbad police, according to Cameron’s family. 

He was also reported missing at Camp Pendleton on Aug. 25, the Marine Corps confirmed with local news. 

According to ABC10 News, Cameron’s family saw a photo of Bailey inside of a business after Sunday, but it’s unclear why he was there or what state he was in. The family is sharing that online as well. They are posting flyers of Cameron online and around the city to try and locate him. 

The military, local police and Navy Criminal Investigative Service are coordinating the search for Cameron. “We are asking for the public’s assistance on this case,” the Carlsbad Police Department said in a statement. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at (442) 339-2197.

