Marine arrested for allegedly threatening sheriff’s deputies with his car

A Marine lance corporal assigned to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina has been arrested in an incident over 200 miles from base in which he allegedly rammed a sheriff deputy’s patrol car and was apprehended after leading deputies on a chase, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Taveras-Furcal, 19, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and related offenses in connection with the Aug. 17 incident that took place in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Taveras-Furcal is currently serving as an 0311 Infantry Rifleman assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, said 2nd Lt. Reagan Johnson, a spokeswoman for the division.

“We acknowledge that Guilford County has taken this Marine into custody and, at present, is facing legal matters there,” Johnson told Task & Purpose on Wednesday. “Currently, there are no additional pending legal/administrative matters at 2d Marine Division.”

On Aug. 17, Taveras-Furcal allegedly drove donuts, burnouts, and other car stunts, WFMY-TV in Greensboro reported. He is also accused of driving 140 miles per hour on the wrong side of a highway.

Neither Taveras-Furcal nor any sheriff’s deputies were injured in the incident, but two sheriff’s office cars were damaged, said Bria Evans, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

On the night of the incident, sheriff’s deputies were responding to a “street takeover incident” in Greensboro whenthey tried to pull over Taveras-Furcal, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, Evans told Task & Purpose.

Taveras-Furcal then allegedly rammed one of the deputy’s cars that had its emergency lights and siren on and then “drove in the direction of another deputy” before trying to elude the deputies. The deputies chased Taveras-Furcal until, Evans said, he wrecked his car.

Taveras-Furcal is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Center in lieu of $65,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office’s website. He faces close to a dozen charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, two counts of assault on a government official and hit and run with property damage.

Task & Purpose was unable to determine if Taveras-Furcal is represented by a defense attorney.

