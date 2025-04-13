Navy submariner honored with highest non-combat award for saving people from a burning building

Last fall, Gabriel Journey was on his way to the airport on an afternoon in Norfolk, Virginia, when he saw an apartment building catch fire.

Journey, an Electronics Technician (nuclear) aboard the U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine the USS Albany, pulled over and rushed to help. After hearing that people were still in the building, he flagged down a passing police officer and then went to help evacuate others. Leaping into action, he got others to help lift him up onto a ledge to reach a higher apartment. With only limited space to stand, he was able to get to a woman and her son, helping them out of the window and lowering them to the people on the ground. It saved their lives as the fire spread through the building.

For his heroism, Petty Officer 1st Class Gabriel Journey was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal on April 11.

Journey was presented with the award, the Department of the Navy’s highest non-combat honor, by the head of U.S. Fleet Forces, Adm. Daryl Caudle on Friday evening at the 125th Submarine Birthday Ball, part of the Navy’s wider celebrations for its 250th birthday.

“Petty Officer Journey makes the Submarine Force proud. He kept his wits about him, then was calm in the middle of chaos by flagging down a police officer to get help. When he recognized the urgency of the situation he acted boldly to take charge and put his own life on the line to save two others,” Submarine Force commander Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher said at the ceremony.

The afternoon of Nov. 12, 2024, Journey wasn’t on duty. He was simply on his way to pick up his spouse. When he saw smoke billowing out of a building though he realized something was wrong. By the time he and others were figuring out how to get people out, they realized that the woman, Cynthia Booker, and her son, who were still inside. Despite people ready to safely catch her, Booker was too scared to jump. So Journey decided to go to her.

To reach them, Journey had to get up on a precariously small ledge — maybe four-inches wide, he previously told Task & Purpose. He started climbing, with some assistance from other people trying to help, eventually lifting himself onto the ledge.

There he was able to talk to Booker and get her to go with him. Despite his small ledge, he pulled her through the window and then lowered her down to others. Then he did the same for her son. The whole rescue was caught on camera, showing Journey’s heroism, and the real danger he and others were in as the fire spread through the building and out windows.

After helping Booker and her son down, Journey got back to the ground and used a ladder to reach a different window and help get two more people out of the burning apartment building. The fire ultimately left two people injured and displaced 32 in total.

Journey previously received a Lifesaving Award from the City of Norfolk — where the USS Albany is based — in December for his actions.

Electronics Technician (nuclear) 1st Class Gabriel Journey receives the Navy and Marine Corps Medal from the head of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, on April 11. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Alora R. Ravenwood

Journey previously told Task & Purpose that his Navy training prepared him for the events in November, helping him take action without panicking. On Friday, he echoed that, noting that his training teaches him and other submariners to “put others first.” Booker was also in attendance when Journey received the honor; her son died earlier this year of unrelated causes. After receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, Journey told the Navy that the experience was “humbling.”

“I told Ms. Booker I felt bad because this award wouldn’t have been possible without her suffering, but she told me ‘I’m not suffering, God chose to spare my life through you,’” he said, per the Navy. “Hearing that made me thankful. Thankful that I was there in the right place at the right time, with the right skillset to help.”

