Navy’s new top admiral takes command amid leadership purge

Adm. Daryl Caudle officially took the reins as the 34th chief of naval operations as the service continues to be shaken by a purge of top leaders that ousted his predecessor six months ago.

Neither Caudle nor Navy Secretary John Phelan mentioned the recent upheaval during a ceremony on Monday at the Washington Navy Yard marking Caudle’s assumption of office.

“Ensuring quality of service is my priority — from housing, childcare, healthcare, to investing in world-class training and qualification standards — we will make certain our sailors have everything they need to be successful,” Caudle said. “Because when they sail into harm’s way, they deserve nothing less than the absolute best.”

Monday’s ceremony marked the first time that the Navy had a permanent CNO since Adm. Lisa Franchetti was fired in February along with other senior military officers.

Then in April, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield as the U.S. representative to the NATO Military Committee.

More recently, Rear Adm. Milton “Jamie ” Sands III and Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore were both relieved on Friday as heads of Naval Special Warfare Command and the Navy Reserve, respectively. Their replacements have not yet been announced. A Navy official had no further information on their firings on Monday

A major theme during Monday’s ceremony was that the Navy is prepared for battle. Caudle promised that the service would be ready if needed to fight by “ruthlessly executing prompt and sustained combat at sea with overwhelming force.”

“At the end of the day, this is what we exist to do: deliver violence on behalf of the nation when called upon,” said Caudle, a submariner who served as head of U.S. Fleet Forces Command from December 2021 until earlier this month. “Our adversaries are watching us closely, searching for vulnerabilities, betting we can’t adapt fast enough. They are wrong.”

Secretary Phelan struck a similar tone on Monday, warning that while the U.S. Navy remains the world’s preeminent maritime force, adversaries such as China are “closing the gap at an increasing and alarming pace.”

“This environment demands a combat credible naval force that is ready to fight and win any time, anywhere, and against any adversary with service chiefs championing that effort ruthlessly and with conviction,” Phelan said. “For the CNO of the United States Navy, Adm. Daryl Caudle is that person.”

Phelan also paid tribute to Adm. James Kilby, vice chief of naval operations, who had been serving as acting CNO since February.

“Bravo Zulu, admiral,” Phelan said.