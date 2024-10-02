Army tankers send off platoon leader by strapping him to the Abrams’ main gun

When an officer gets new orders, or is getting out of the military, their send off can vary. Sometimes it’s a “good luck” and a pat on the back (or kick in the ass) on their way out the door, other times, it’s a prank or a time-honored unit tradition. For one tank platoon leader, this meant getting duct-taped and cargo-strapped to the barrel of his M1 Abrams as his soldiers stood at attention and rendered crisp salutes.

Of note, the platoon leader did not appear to return the salute.

The photo was first posted to U.S. Army WTF Moment’s Instagram and Facebook pages on Sept. 27. Based on the post, the send off appears to have occurred after the platoon completed their last gunnery with their soon-to-depart officer. Gunnery is a recurring range qualification for tank crews.

Online, current and former tankers pointed out that it’s good to see the tradition alive and well, with one writing on Facebook, “Ya gotta earn their respect to get that treatment,” and another adding “LT, that means they like you!”

It’s unclear what unit the crew belonged to, or the departing officer’s rank, as the front of his uniform isn’t visible in the image, and his cover is nowhere to be found, though maybe that was fired out of the main gun on the range — one of many traditions unique to the armor community.

The icing on top? The tank he’s strapped to is named “Anarchy.”

To the surprise of no one, military service comes with a wide range of challenges and hardships, with each era, occupational field, and role enduring, and embracing, their own version of the suck. This, in turn, leads to a very unique brand of humor, one that often takes the form of pranks, which, with time and repetition, become tradition. For tankers, that can involve strapping a departing, or newly joined member of the unit, to the main gun tube. And, as one former armor officer told Task & Purpose in 2016, sometimes the crew will take the turret for a spin.

Soldiers have a weird way of showing affection towards their fellow soldiers. Where you might expect hugs and high fives, soldiers have pranks. It’s when the pranks don’t happen that shows a soldier they aren’t liked and are being excluded.

In light of the military community’s unique brand of affection, if you ever find yourself strapped to a tank’s main gun, chances are you didn’t f*ck up.

So, a tip of the hat for the platoon leader who did well enough to earn the respect of their crew.

