Did the Army actually listen to soldiers’ complaints about mandatory training?

Happy Friday! One of the biggest stories this week has been about how the Army announced it was slashing the number of training courses that soldiers are required to take each year from 27 to 16. This is a continuation of mandatory training cuts. In May, the Army cut 346 hours of Professional Military Education, or PME. As any E-4 or below will tell you, PME can be a gigantic time suck, and if they can get away with sleeping through it, they will.

Now, commanders can decide whether their soldiers need to meet these training requirements.

Cutting down the amount of online training that soldiers must take will allow them to focus on building “warrior ethos” through “tough, realistic training,” Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Mullinax said on Tuesday.

While some on social media have questioned why certain courses will no longer be mandatory, such as Combat Lifesaver training and law of war training for operational units, this is not the first, or even second attempt to lessen the amount of training that service members are required to take.

In 2017, then-Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered a review “to improve warfighting readiness” that included looking at “requirements for mandatory force training that does not directly support core tasks.” The following year, the Army announced it would let commanders reduce or eliminate training not directly related to combat.

It’s worth noting that service members have long complained about being overburdened by cumbersome, confusing, and mind-numbingly dull computer-based training. In February, Austin von Letkemann, who runs the MandatoryFunDay social media accounts, jokingly begged Elon Musk to not let the Department of Government Efficiency cut any of the online training troops must take because it’s “totally not a waste of time and teaches us great skills that we use every day.”

Musk responded on X, writing, “How much time is spent doing pointless ‘online training’? Sounds pretty bad. Even I have to do some of this stuff.”

With that, here’s your weekly rundown:

Jeff Schogol