Army identifies three of four soldiers killed in Lithuania training accident

Three 3rd Infantry Division soldiers recovered Monday from a Lithianian bog were from Illinois, California and Guam, the Army said Tuesday afternoon.

The three soldiers were Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam. All were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

A fourth soldier was found Tuesday but the Army has not yet released their identity.

“This loss is simply devastating,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “These men were honored soldiers of the Marne Division. We are wrapping our arms around the families and loved ones of our soldiers during [an] incredibly difficult time.”

“No words can capture the depth of sorrow or gratitude we feel for their service. To the families, please know you are not alone in your grief, as they were immensely loved by this division; we stand with you united in honoring their memory,” Norrie said.

The soldiers went missing March 25 after they were dispatched to repair and tow another tactical vehicle during an exercise at the Pabradė training ground in Lithuania. It prompted a seven-day search operation with hundreds of U.S. and Lithuanian troops, radar systems, and dive teams that were gathered to help find the four missing soldiers and pull their vehicle from the swamp.

Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr.

Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., 25, from Illinois, was an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer and served for over seven years. He arrived at Fort Stewart in February 2022 and was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment after previously serving with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Duenez deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022. His awards included the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

“Sgt. Jose Duenez will always hold a special place in our hearts. As both a leader and a soldier, he set an example every day — always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance,” said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, diesel forward support troop commander for the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. “He was the definition of a silent professional.”

“We remember Jose not just for what he has done for the unit, but for the way he made us feel inspired to give our best each day,” she said. “His legacy is a personal reminder of the leader we all aspire to be. He will forever be a part of the Diesel Family.”

Sgt. Edvin Franco

Sgt. Edvin Franco, 25, from California, was an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer who served for over six years. He finished initial entry training at Fort Benning, Georgia and was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment in February 2019.

He served with U.S. Forces Korea in 2020 and was based in Germany in 2022. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

“Sgt. Edvin Franco’s legacy will remain with us always. His infectious smile and genuine joy in being with his team were matched only by the tenacity and drive. He never asked more of his Soldiers than he was willing to give himself — a true testament to his character,” Wellens said. “More than an exceptional leader and Soldier, Edvin was a friend whose influence touched so many.”

Pfc. Dante Taitano

Pfc. Dante Taitano, 21, from Guam, was an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer who had served for nearly two years. He arrived at Fort Stewart in October 2023 and was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. He completed his initial entry training at Fort Benning.

Taitano was serving on his first deployment in Lithuania. He was previously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

“Pfc. Dante Taitano will always be remembered as the spark of the team. He wore a smile on his face no matter the environment or task and constantly brought the team together with his charisma and laughter,” said Capt. Matthew Lund, a troop commander with the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.

Fourth soldier

A fourth soldier who died in the training accident was found Tuesday but has not been identified by the Army, pending notification to the next of kin. The soldier was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Approximately 3,500 soldiers deployed to locations across Poland and the Baltic states in January 2025. The nine-month deployment was part of a regular rotation of American forces in support of NATO and U.S. European allies, called Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“Sgts. Duenez, Franco, and Pfc. Taitano were more than just members of our unit, they were family, and we loved them,” said Lt. Col. Michael Hefti, commander of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “They were known for being the best at their jobs and they have left a hole that cannot be replaced. As we grieve together, we will continue to honor them by showing the same type of selfless love that they demonstrated to our team every single day. Their legacy as Dogface Soldiers will live on forever in our hearts and every time we share stories and memories, their legacy will continue to live on.”

The latest on Task & Purpose