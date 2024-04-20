A Marine in to a specially trained Reconnaissance unit was killed in a training accident late Thursday night near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, the service said in a statement.

Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, a Reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was taking part in a training exercise in Carteret County, North Carolina, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, April 18 when he died in what the Marine Corps said was a training accident.

The accident is currently under investigation. The Marine Corps has not released any details of what led to or caused Arslanbas’ death.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” Col. Todd Mahar, commander of the 24th MEU, said in the identification announcement. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolence and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

Arslanbas enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 16th, 2020. In his four years in the service he was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He had just been promoted to sergeant at the start of April.

